Recap: The Week That Was

At exchange4media, the best marketing minds of 2020 were honoured at the 7th Indian Marketing Awards on February 3. Perfetti Van Melle, Pidilite, COLORS and TATA Tea took home big honours. Adi Godrej was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The most-awaited dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report was also unveiled in the presence of dignitaries from the industry.

The week also saw some major leadership restructuring and people movements;

Here’s a collection of other outstanding stories for your weekend read.

Another soap brand joins the Sebamed-HUL war

Google shuts down Stadia Games & Entertainment division

Sports app Howzat ropes in Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

Virat Kohli remains most valuable celebrity for 4th consecutive year: Duff & Phelps study

Myntra: Bouncing back from logo trouble

Will Akshay Kumar’s Ram Temple donation stance impact his brand secularity?

