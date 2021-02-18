Baba Ramdev hails Rajat Sharma for donating Rs 64 lakh towards Uttarakhand flood relief

Ramdev took to Twitter to hail Sharma for setting an example in leadership

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 12:35 PM
baba ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has appreciated India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma for donating Rs 64 lakh to Uttarakhand in the aftermath of the Chamoli flood. Ramdev took to Twitter to hail Sharma for setting an example in leadership for others.

Sharma, who turned 64 on February 18 (today), donated Rs 64 lakh for those affected by the Chamoli floods. He made the announcement earlier on Twitter:

On February 7, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was hit by a flash flood, which resulted in the deaths of at least 58. More than 150 are missing. The flood was triggered by either an avalanche or a glacial lake outburst flood.

