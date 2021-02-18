Baba Ramdev hails Rajat Sharma for donating Rs 64 lakh towards Uttarakhand flood relief

Ramdev took to Twitter to hail Sharma for setting an example in leadership

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has appreciated India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma for donating Rs 64 lakh to Uttarakhand in the aftermath of the Chamoli flood. Ramdev took to Twitter to hail Sharma for setting an example in leadership for others.

Sharma, who turned 64 on February 18 (today), donated Rs 64 lakh for those affected by the Chamoli floods. He made the announcement earlier on Twitter:

कई लोगों ने पूछा कि इस बार जन्मदिन कैसे मनाओगे. शास्त्रों में कहा गया है “अपने लिए तो सब जीते हैं, लेकिन जो परोपकार के लिए जिए,जीना उसी को कहते हैं“आज सबसे ज़्यादा ज़रूरत उत्तराखंड के पीड़ित मज़दूरों की है. 64वें जन्मदिन पर मैं उनके लिए 64 लाख रुपए का विनम्र योगदान दे रहा हूं. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) February 18, 2021

On February 7, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was hit by a flash flood, which resulted in the deaths of at least 58. More than 150 are missing. The flood was triggered by either an avalanche or a glacial lake outburst flood.

