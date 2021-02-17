Twitter to launch voice message feature in DMs in India

The experiment will be rolled out in phases to Indian audiences, making India one of three countries to have access to the feature alongside Brazil and Japan

Twitter is where people go to discover, follow and have conversations that matter to them. To make it easier for people to have these conversations, Twitter is testing voice messages in direct messages (DMs) or voice messages in India. The experiment will be rolled out in phases to Indian audiences, making India one of three countries to have access to the feature alongside Brazil and Japan.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India: “India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we’re constantly testing new features and learning from people’s experience on the service here. We’re excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice.”

Each voice message can be up to 140 seconds long and can help people chat quickly – whether on the move or when there’s just too much to type. There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so with voice messages, Twitter wants to create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.

Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, Product Manager for direct messages at Twitter, says, “We are dedicated to giving people more options to express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately. We hope letting people record and send voice messages as DMs will enhance their conversational experience by adding convenience and expression.”

So how do you send a voice message in DM?

For a hands-free experience, in a DM conversation, tap the new voice recording icon once to begin recording. Tap the stop icon when you're done and you’ll have the option to listen to your recording before sending or deleting it.

Alternatively, on iOS, you can also quick-send by holding down the voice recording icon and swiping up to send immediately after you’re done talking.

Anyone will have the ability to listen to these messages wherever and however they use Twitter, but the ability to record voice messages over DM will be available for people on Twitter for iOS and Android in India, Japan and Brazil.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)