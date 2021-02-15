Delhi Capitals appoints Colonel Vinod Bisht as Interim CEO

JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced the appointment of Colonel Vinod Bisht as Interim Chief Executive Officer for the franchise, as Dhiraj Malhotra, who held the position for the last two years, has decided to move on.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dhiraj for his time and efforts for our franchise,” DC Chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi said on the occasion. “It has been a remarkable last two seasons for Delhi Capitals, and Dhiraj has been a crucial part of it. All of us at the franchise would like to wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

“Dhiraj will always remain a part of the DC family. I would like to thank him for his tremendous role in getting DC to where it is off the field,” team co-owner Parth Jindal said. “I wish him all the very best. Delhi Capitals will now put its best foot forward to take the team’s performance to the next level under the able guidance of Colonel Bisht.”

Colonel Vinod Bisht is a Paratrooper with over two decades in the Indian Army. The IIM-A alumni has been a part of the Delhi IPL franchise from its inception. He will take charge as Interim CEO of Delhi Capitals with immediate effect.

