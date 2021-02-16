Tanuja Rai Pradhan quits as Jio's Special Projects Head

Pradhan, who joined the company in 2015, was heading consumer insights for the entire Jio ecosystem

Tanuja Rai Pradhan, Jio’s Head Special Projects, Consumer Insights and New Commerce Analytics has stepped down. The news has been conformed to e4m by highly placed sources.

Pradhan who joined Jio in 2015 was heading consumer insights for the entire Jio ecosystem, driving both quantitative and qualitative and modern technology for insights. The special projects that she oversaw included technology interventions in marketing function, and on-ground marketing campaigns for different associations for sports, movies, corporate etc. She was also responsible for driving data monetization and analytics piece for new commerce, which is also called Jio Prime Merchant, or Jio Prime Partners Program.

Prior to Jio, Pradhan was Vice President at TNS Global. She has also served stints at Nielsen and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

