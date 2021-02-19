Anand Vijay Jha joins United Breweries as SVP & Chief of Corporate Affairs

United Breweries has onboarded Shri Anand Vijay Jha as the SVP & Chief of Corporate Affairs. In this role, he will be responsible for spearheading the Public Policy, Government Relations, Corporate Communications, Philanthropy, CSR and Company’s ESG Initiatives.

An ex-Civil Servant, before joining United Breweries, Anand was SVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Walmart India. He has more than two decades of experience of working in Civil Services with several Ministries, Departments and Regulatory bodies across India including the Competition Commission of India. Anand has also played a key role in setting up and operationalization of RLDA, a statutory body responsible for raising revenue through non-tariff measures such as commercial leasing of Government land.



Anand holds an MBA in Strategy from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, an L.L.B. from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi and an L.L.M. in International Trade & Commercial Laws from Durham University, UK. He also has received training at several premier institutions such as LBSNAA (IAS) Academy Mussoorie and SVPNPA (IPS) Academy Hyderabad. He has undertaken also Advance Management Programs from ISB and INSEAD. He is currently a member of Oxford University’s Corporate Affairs Academy. Anand is a regular visiting faculty in top Law/Business Schools and Public Administration institutions in India.

