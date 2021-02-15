Gurmeet Kaur to Head Strategic Mktg, Polyurethanes, Indian Sub-continent at Huntsman

Kaur will be responsible for the execution of Huntsman strategy for Polyurethanes division to achieve differentiated growth and create effective value propositions for customers

Huntsman, the manufacturer and marketer of differentiated chemicals, today announced the appointment of Gurmeet Kaur as the Head of Strategic Marketing for the Polyurethanes India sub-continent business, effective February 15, 2021. In her role, Gurmeet is responsible for the execution of Huntsman’s strategy for Polyurethanes division to achieve differentiated growth and create effective value propositions for customers through sustainable delivery of solutions based on evolving market trends.

Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Tikoo, Managing Director – India sub-continent, Huntsman, said “We are pleased to welcome Gurmeet to the Huntsman family. The India Sub-continent is an important market for Huntsman Corporation, and we are confident that Gurmeet’s expertise will enable us to further strengthen our innovation and solutions-driven customer-centric approach. With her rich understanding of the B2B landscape, we look forward to leading the Polyurethanes business to its next phase of growth and success.”

With over fifteen years of experience in marketing and strategy development, Gurmeet has worked with renowned organizations where she was responsible for driving the development and execution of business strategy and growth initiatives in India. Her most recent stint was with Honeywell as Marketing Director for Transportation Systems Business. Gurmeet is a Post-Graduate in Management from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad and Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute (HBTI), Kanpur. At Huntsman, Gurmeet will report to Rahul Tikoo, Managing Director – India sub-continent, Huntsman Corporation.

