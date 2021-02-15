I&B minister Prakash Javadekar fields multiple questions in parliament on OTT regulation

Javadekar stated that the government has received several grievances/complaints regarding the content of programmes on OTT platforms

I&B minister Prakash Javadekar has had to field a lot of questions related to over the top (OTT) content regulation from MPs during the ongoing session of the parliament. The issue of OTT content regulation has been a hot topic ever since it came under the I&B ministry in November 2020.

In the Lok Sabha, four different questions on OTT regulations have been asked by 24 MPs. In Rajya Sabha, only two MPs have asked questions related to OTT regulation. In all the cases, the ministry's response has been a standard one.

Responding to one such question which had the names of 21 MPs in the Lok Sabha, Javadekar said that 40 OTT platforms are presently operating in the country. He further stated that the government has received several grievances/complaints regarding the content of programmes on OTT platforms.

He noted that the government also has held several consultations with the OTT players, including with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) impressing upon them the need for having an appropriate self-regulatory mechanism for content over OTT platforms.

"In August 2020, the IAMAI had informed the ministry that a self-regulatory mechanism had been developed for the OTT platforms. On examination it was felt that the mechanism proposed by IAMAI did not give adequate cognizance to content prohibited under law and there were issues of conflict of interest, which were communicated to IAMAI in September 2020," Javadekar said.

He also informed that the Central Government has vide notification dated 9.11.2020 amended the Allocation of Business Rules and the subject relating to the content of news and current affairs and audio-visual content on online platforms have been brought in the mandate of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In response to a question by former I&B minister Manish Tewari, Javadekar while providing the same standard response said that "Well defined legislation and institutional mechanisms (including self-regulatory mechanisms) exist in respect of each media platform viz. Press Council Act, 1978 for print media, the Cable Television Network (Regulation Act, 1995 for electronic media and Information Technology Act, 2000 for digital media."

Javadekar had also noted that each media platform is unique in its nature and has its own peculiarities.

Replying to a Zero Hour mention, Javadekar had said that a lot of suggestions and complaints on the regulation of OTTs have been received. “Guidelines and direction are almost ready. It will be soon be implemented,” he had said in a brief submission.

