What’s the secret to Hrithik Roshan’s efficacious brand affinity?

The Bollywood trailblazer who turned 47 yesterday has a brand appeal that not only connects with a ‘classy’ audience but a ‘massy’ audience’ as well

Hrithik Roshan is known to dominate the box office screens. The iconic Bollywood actor and legendary dancer turned 47 yesterday on 10th January 2021. From his debut movie ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ to his latest films ‘WAR’ and ‘Super 30’ in 2019, he is titled as the most bankable Bollywood actor. As per Forbes Celebrity List report 2019, the actor’s earnings stood at an estimated Rs 58.73 crore. His brand value and endorsement value is pegged at $38.9 million according to Duff & Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019: New is Gold. However, Sources close to the Bollywood actor shared that the estimated value is higher than the ones mentioned in the reports.

From partnering up with Global brands to having a local appeal, the Bollywood trailblazer has a heightened affinity with brands. His key USP is that he can endorse everything right from a massy brand to a super premium one.

After his debut movie, brand Hrithik was created and started to move to greater heights. His debut led him to endorse brands like Coca-Cola and Hero Honda. He has prominent brands like Arrow, Beardo, Euro, Pratik, Flamingo, Garena - Free Fire, Mountain Dew, Paragon, Plasto Pipes and Tanks, Rado, Simpolo Tiles, Treeview Televisions, True Fan, White Hat Jr and Zebronics in his kitty.

Apart from partnering up with potent brands, he is also the co-founder of his own brand HRX which is a fitness and lifestyle homegrown brand launched in 2013. Along with HRX, he has a five-year association deal with Cure.Fit that was signed in 2017.

Out of his list of endorsements, the marquee brands would be Free Fire, which is a first of its kind mobile game; Beardo, a millennial men’s grooming brand; Rado, a super-luxe and ultra-premium watch brand; Zebronics is a youth-based mobile and lifestyle accessories brand; Paragon, a super massy men’s footwear brand; and Mountain Dew, the beverage brand which was listed as the best TVC of 2020. Out of these, Hrithik has a long-standing association with a few of them.

The Bollywood star has a strong social media presence, with about 33.4M followers on Instagram and 30.1M followers on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at some of his noteworthy brand campaigns:

His debut Coca-Cola ad in the 2000s at the time of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

Zebronics

Mountain Dew

HRX with Myntra

Paragon

Arrow