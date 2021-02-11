Sports gaming apps are key advertisers on live cricket streaming: Mukesh Agrawal

Agrawal, Co-founder, The Media Ant, said that the other big spenders on sports OTT platforms are FMCG, automobiles, beverages, and electronic appliances

Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform for media buying The Media Ant has successfully sold out ad inventory for the India-England series on Disney+ Hotstar. The company was an agency partner for the OTT platform and acted as an extended sales team to monetise the tournament.

"We had inventory for India-England series but it is almost sold out. We are agency partners for Disney+ Hotstar so we also sell their inventory to our clients," The Media Ant co-founder Mukesh Agrawal said.

According to him, the inventory was sold out despite the fact that the event is behind the paywall and the reach is limited. The euphoria after the India-Australia series also helped in selling the series. For advertisers, The Media Ant was offering ad inventory worth as low as Rs 1 lakh.

Explaining further, he said that the inventory is allocated to agencies on a first-come-first-serve basis. "So they don't set aside any specific percentage for the third-party but having said that agencies contribute a significant chunk of total inventory," he added.

On the go-to-market strategy, Agrawal said that the big spenders on sports OTT platforms are sports gaming apps, FMCG, automobiles, beverages, and electronic appliances. "First, the low hanging fruit is most relatable to the property which in this case is Cricket. So for Disney+ Hotstar or any agency, the first port of call becomes the sports apps which are Dream11, MPL, and Gamezy," he stated.

"Then the lowest hanging fruits are your FMCG clients followed by automobile clients. Then you have beverages and electronic appliances. So these are the top spenders on the Disney+ Hotstar platform."

Agrawal said that the company works with multiple OTT platforms like SonyLIV and Voot apart from Disney+ Hotstar. "We work with multiple OTT platforms for sports as well as entertainment properties. We work with Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and SonyLIV. On Voot, there is Bigg Boss. SonyLIV is also an important platform because they have international cricket," he stated.

He said that the OTT advertising is growing at a brisk pace and any property that delivers reach will sell. "For marketers who want to go digital, the OTT becomes their first port of call. The advertiser would anyway be advertising on TV so the media asset is already available. This makes it easy to put in a media plan and start the campaign. Advertisers don't have to put in extra effort to generate new media assets as such," Agrawal pointed out.

Asked about The Media Ant's commission from these kinds of partnerships, he replied that it is the same as the standard market rate which ranges from 5-15%. "Whatever the market standard agency commission is there we also get that. So the market standard for agency commission is 5-15%."

The Media Ant's goal is to enable anyone to plan, buy and manage their marketing campaigns on a single platform. It offers lakhs of media options across 12 key verticals like Airline/Airport, Cinema, Digital, Influencer, Magazine, Newspaper, Non-Traditional, Outdoor, Radio, Television, Hyperlocal, and Deals.

