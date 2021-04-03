Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by witnessed some key developments from the world of media.

exchange4media's enba 2020 will take place today, rewarding the best in news and broadcasting.

Facebook's global media account that's worth $750 million is up for review. The pitch, which is being managed by ID Comms, will see participation from incumbents Mindshare and Dentsu.

Nitin Sharma has been named VP, Business at Infectious Advertising. In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for leading important businesses for the agency.

Madison Media has exited Sri Lanka after Media Factory purchases Sam & Lara Balsara's stake. Sam Balsara has also resigned as a Director of Madison Media Sri Lanka Private Ltd. and the Company’s name has been changed to Midas Media Pvt Ltd.

The Multiplex Association of India wrote to Uddhav Thackeray about the possible second lockdown. Kamal Gianchandani, the President of the association, wrote that a second lockdown would lead to irreversible damages to the already ailing multiplex industry.

In digital news, Chingari has roped in Salman Khan as global brand ambassador and investor. Instagram has launched TikTok Duet feature ‘Remix’ on Reels.

Tech giant Facebook will also set up high priority channel to remove harmful content during assembly polls. The platform is taking steps to enhance civic engagement, combat hate speech, limit misinformation, and remove voter suppression.

