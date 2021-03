Facebook's global media account worth $750 million up for review

The pitch, which is being managed by ID Comms, will see participation from incumbents Mindshare and Dentsu

Social media giant Facebook's global media account worth $750 million is up for review, according to media reports. The pitch, which is being managed by ID Comms, will see participation from incumbents Mindshare and Dentsu.

The media mandate will include media planning and buying across Facebook’s entire businesses which includes Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Facebook is one of the biggest spenders on ads with its ad spends increasing by 43% in 2020.



Facebook's creative mandate is managed by multiple agencies. These include Ogilvy (Instagram), Wieden + Kennedy (Facebook), Leo Burnett (Messenger), BBDO (WhatsApp), and Droga5 (corporate brand). Over and above this, Facebook's internal creative agency Creative X works across brands.

