Chingari ropes in Salman Khan as global brand ambassador, investor

Short-video platform Chingari has signed up Salman Khan as a global brand ambassador and investor. With Salman Khan as the global brand ambassador and investor, Chingari is looking to augment its position as the market leader.

Chingari had recently closed a $13 million funding round led by OnMobile Global. The funding round also saw participation from Salman Khan in addition to Republic Labs US, Astarc Ventures, White Star Capital, India TV (Rajat Sharma), JPIN Venture Catalysts Ltd, ProfitBoard Ventures, Raghunandan G of Zolve (Co-Founder, Taxi4sure), and some large family office funds from the UK.

Chingari co-founder and CEO Sumit Ghosh said, “This is a really significant partnership for Chingari, our ethos is to reach out to every state of Bharat and it’s our pleasure to have Salman Khan on board as one of our global brand ambassador and investor. We are confident that our association will power Chingari to scale greater heights in the near future."

Talking about the association, Salman Khan said, "Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India and it has focused on adding value to its consumers and content creators. I like how Chingari has shaped up in such a short span of time, a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million’s in no time."

Chingari co-founder and COO Deepak Salvi said, "We believe that Salman’s mass appeal will help us attract more users onto the platform. Chingari has always focused on empowering the content creators and builds on its strategy to continuously bring exciting content for all users with more relevant and robust features, for the larger Bharat."

UBT co-founder Vikram Tanwar said, “The short video space has been expanding exponentially in India. It is a medium that millions are using to create content and the go-to choice for many Indians with respect to content consumption. This engagement with Chingari will give an opportunity to a lot of users to showcase their unseen talent and will give way to the next set of digital stars in India."

UBT is Salman’s talent management firm and the company has been empaneled exclusively by Chingari to create premium talent associations across the country.

“We wanted a brand ambassador who is in tune with the pulse of the nation, and Salman Khan in many senses cut across all genres and geography and is the best choice to be the face of the brand," said Chingari co-founder & CSO Aditya Kothari.

Going forward, Chingari aims to provide creators with better tools to create unique content on its platform.

