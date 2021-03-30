Nitin Sharma named VP, Business at Infectious Advertising

Sharma will be responsible for leading important businesses for the agency

Infectious Advertising, an integrated independent agency, has roped in Nitin Sharma as its Vice President, Business. In his last stint, Nitin was Director Marketing Strategy for UAE Exchange based in Dubai.

At Infectious, Nitin will be responsible for leading important businesses for the agency. He will work closely with Nisha Singhania to not only consolidate existing businesses but also look at organic plus new business growth.

Nitin has close to two decades of work experience spanning advertising & marketing and has managed brands across the entire spectrum of categories for agencies like Ambience, O&M, DDB Mudra and Leo Burnett.

Nitin Sharma, Vice President, Infectious Advertising, had this to say on his appointment, ‘Today’s complex and dynamic marketing landscape demands a truly integrated, multi-dimensional approach to fully leverage the opportunities businesses have or solve for the problems they face.’

Nitin further added, ‘I am delighted to be a part of the Infectious family. Our purpose here is not about creating fancy ads, but explore the unique calibrations of communication, technology and data to shape consumer behaviour and move businesses.’

Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Founding Partners- Infectious Advertising, said, “Nitin brings with him the experience of working on big brands across markets. We look forward to having him on board as we have a shared vision for the agency. We are sure Nitin will help in taking Infectious to the next level.”

Some of the key clients handled by Nitin in the past include McDonald's, Johnnie Walker, HDFC Life), Bajaj Electricals, The Indian Express, The Indian National Congress, Godfrey Philips India, Philips, Dabur, Tata Press Yellow Pages, Kamasutra, Elf Lubricants, among others.

