Infectious Advertising creates launch campaign for Anmol FruitBix
The campaign highlights the product innovation of tutti-frutti
Infectious Advertising has created and conceptualised the latest campaign for Anmol FruitBix, 'Tutti Frutti ki Baarish'.
Infectious Advertising created the launch campaign for FruitBix, highlighting the product innovation of tutti-frutti. ‘Tutti-Frutti ki Baarish’ captures the joyous mood one feels when one eats the biscuit.
Creative Chairman Ramanuj Shastry and ECD Ashish Naik, speaking about the ad said, “We used the ‘rain of tutti-frutti’ as a metaphor of abundance to create a magical world. We all know how much kids love tutti-frutti and were looking for the most magical and appealing idea when we hit upon the ‘rain’ idea. We had to travel all the way to Jaipur just to get clear skies and to shoot outdoors. It took incredible amounts of post-production to get the right effect, but the final film turned out just fab. Kudos to Vinod P. Vijay, the director, and his team for a great film. Hope it works like gangbusters for the Client.”
Aman Choudhary, Executive Director Marketing & Innovation, Anmol Industries Ltd., says, “The one big draw in the confectionary business is novelty and that is something that we worked really hard on with our internal R&D team. The task from the agency was to exaggerate this feat, which is a first in the category, especially when it comes to biscuits. The intent is to make our audiences fall in love with a familiar taste, all over again.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kartik Aaryan collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar for #ItnaSabFreeKa campaign
The film turns the table on the relationship between the star and his fans in a light-hearted fashion
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 12:14 PM | 2 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has collaborated with actor Kartik Aaryan for their ad film focusing on the platform’s ‘free on mobile’ offering of the tournament.
View this post on Instagram
The film turns the table on the relationship between the star and his fans in a funny, light-hearted way. In his quintessential style, Kartik Aaryan interacts with his fans only to find out that his limelight has been stolen by Disney+ Hotstar and its free content offerings of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Talking about the collaboration, Sidharth Shakdher, Head – Marketing, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign for Disney+ Hotstar. His energy resonates with the spirit of the game, and together, we aim to elevate the cricket-watching experience for viewers across India. With this campaign, we want to reach our users in every nook and corner of India and provide them with first-class access to sports and entertainment.”
Commenting on this association, Kartik Aaryan said, “ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is more than just a game for me, it’s an emotion for me and I believe for everyone globally. I am excited to be associated with Disney+ Hotstar to celebrate ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and there’s more - Disney+ Hotstar is offering first-class free entertainment, this makes it a double celebration for all of us.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media industry eyes AdEx surge as freebies in poll-bound states add to disposable income
Consumers in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana may have an extra disposable income of Rs 70K Cr this fiscal, according to industry estimates
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 25, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Huge freebies announced by four poll-bound states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, are likely to bring extra disposable income worth about Rs 70,000 crore in millions of households in the current fiscal year, according to industry estimates.
These welfare schemes and freebies, which include monthly allowances for women and youngsters, debt relief for farmers, free housing for the needy, subsidies for gas cylinders and compensation for animal loss, have been rolled out recently by the incumbent governments ahead of elections that are due year-end.
“Sample this. Madhya Pradesh launched Laadli Behna Yojana three months ago that offers Rs 1250/month to 1.31 crore women. The state is giving cylinders at Rs 450 to 84 lakh gas connection holders from this September. Over 9 lakh youngsters get a stipend of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 every month under Learn Earn Scheme,” says an executive of a leading daily.
All these freebies are likely to generate extra disposable income of about Rs 3,000 crore in the state every month which corresponds to Rs 36,000 crore annually, he stated.
Similarly, Rajasthan has launched Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Scheme and Free mobile scheme for women (Rs 6800 for mobile phone and data pack), compensation for cows dying of Lumpi disease (Rs 40,000) and fuel surcharge waiver for electricity consumers. The state consumers are having over Rs 1075 crore of additional disposable income per month which corresponds to over Rs 12,800 crore per year.
Chhattisgarh has come up with an Unemployment Allowance Scheme under which Rs 2500/month is being given to 10 lakh unemployed youths. Over 36 lakh farmers get Rs 12,638 each for taking other crops besides paddy. Then there is annual assistance of Rs 6000 for workers. In all, people would have Rs 645 crore per month in their hands, which means Rs 7,735 crore in the year.
These welfare schemes have the potential to lift rural consumption and result in more media spending, says Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director.
Brands that operate in smartphones, computers, consumer durables, FMCG, fashion and personal care and jewellery segments are ready to cash in on the positive consumer sentiments.
Parle Products, for instance, has planned to spend more in the election-bound states. This spending is over and above festive spending. Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, told e4m, “Freebies always help lift sentiments of rural consumers resulting in higher consumption. As far as AdEx is concerned, both the halves of the financial year remain almost the same for us as we invest in IPL as well. However, we would spend more in the poll-bound states as people have extra disposable income.”
Shah explains that the free ration scheme, which was launched during the Covid pandemic and still continues, has helped FMCG firms to sustain so far despite economic crisis and inflation. “People’s basic needs are taken care of with such a scheme. Then they are able to purchase semi-essentials and non-essential goods as well.”
The Chief Marketing Officer of a leading smartphone brand, echoed the sentiments. “When people get extra cash in their accounts, their capacity and willingness to take loans for discretionary spends goes up. With cash incentives from states, women will buy smartphones and youngsters will buy laptops and tablets. We are hopeful of having a good H2 this time driven by sales in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.”
Hindi media to get lion’s share
Hindi newspapers and TV channels, both news and entertainment, are expected to get the lion’s share of advertisements that brands are likely to pour into these regions.
Advertisements have in fact started pouring in as soon as the schemes were announced. Political advertisements have also begun even as the Election Commission is yet to announce the polling dates, Hindi newspapers and TV channels that operate in those regions told e4m.
Print delivers best of the eyeballs for the state political parties, asserts Sumit Modi- Chief Operating Officer -DB Corp, Madhya Pradesh. He noted “We have been registering strong double-digit growth in advertising for the last 1.5 years. The growth has come on the back of almost 100% growth in real estate, education, jewellery and government categories. The automobile category, which has been weak for the last 3-4 years, has now shown signs of growth on account of new launches especially electric vehicles such as 2-wheelers and 4- wheelers.”
10-15 percent AdEx growth expected
India’s ad market remained dull in the first half of 2023 due to rising inflation and prevailing funding winters that impacted the startup ecosystem. However, the second half is expected to bring cheers in the market for triple reasons-elections, festive season and the ICC world cup-which will negate the inflation impact, says Karan Taurani, Senior VP and Research Analyst, Elara Capital.
Brands are expected to spend 10-15 percent additional advertising revenues in these states. Parle Products, for instance, would spend 10-15 percent more in advertising in these states, Shah confirmed.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “Traditionally, election- bound states help lift the ad markets due to freebies rolled out by the governments. Market has already picked up. We are hoping to earn 10-12 percent more ad revenues in these states in the next few months. Festivals and cricket world cup would further lift the ad market which was witnessing a slump due to inflation.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alstom celebrates rail as the beating heart of India’s economy
The film is narrated by Shammi Narang, former Doordarshan news anchor and the familiar voice behind in-train and in-station announcements
By e4m Staff | Sep 24, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Alstom has unveiled its first brand campaign, titled ‘Taking India Places’. The campaign will include the launch of a film 'Taking India Places' that celebrates India’s growth into an intellectual and economic powerhouse enabled by the rail for more than a century, and Alstom’s journey that is intertwined with India’s rail revolution.
#TakingIndiaPlaces is a 360°, digital-first campaign, targeted at the 14-80 years age group. The campaign pre-buzz engagements on LinkedIn primarily driven by Alstom India employees has organically garnered 27K+ engagement and 67K+ impressions already. The campaign will entail social media, employee and influencer engagement, alongside activations and branded content placements to further the reach. The centre piece of the campaign, the “Taking India Places" film is narrated by the legendary Shammi Narang, former news anchor for Doordarshan television and the familiar voice behind in-train and in-station announcements for several metro lines across the country.
Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India said, “Alstom is all about sustainable mobility. It is reflected in our products and solutions and in our brand promise, ‘Mobility By Nature’. Given our contribution in India for the last several decades, a hyper local brand campaign was much needed to celebrate our journey and the way forward.”
He further added, “This campaign embodies the spirit and aspiration for progress of every Indian, and as we go places, we achieve more. India has been taking giant strides towards technological progress and self-reliance, with rail being its key driver. By enabling India’s neural network of rail with the best of talent in engineering, technology and innovation, Alstom will continue to play a part in #TakingIndiaPlaces.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ikea celebrates the joy of newness in festive ad
The ad introduces new products PERSBOL chair and the INGATORP table
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
IKEA has unveiled a brand new campaign ahead of the festive season to celebrate the joy of newness and the arrival of new additions—the PERSBOL chair and INGATORP table. Playing on the element of personification, the ads capture the reaction of the surrounding decor as they groove to song and dance making everything feel new and vibrant. The solution-oriented IKEA products, PERSBOL chair and the INGATORP table seamlessly blend with the Indian festive décor, breathing a new life into any living space.
“At IKEA India, we aim to connect with our consumers on a deeper, meaningful level. The 'All Things Festive' campaign is a celebration of India’s festive spirit and highlights how little additions to a space add so much comfort, beauty and happiness. Through these unique narratives, rooted in human emotion, we intend to truly bring our brand closer to our customers”, said Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India, on the launch of these campaigns.
Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative, Leo Burnett added, "The build up to Diwali can be pretty overwhelming for people. All that you see brands say is" buy more, buy a lot... The more you buy, the happier you are, etc. Just buy, buy, buy!" This narrative didn't quite fit into the IKEA scheme of things - and our vision towards sustainability. We flipped the entire festive narrative and designed a campaign that's about buying less. "A little IKEA makes everything new". An idea that celebrates the power of IKEA design, and how it can light up a room with less. All this while keeping a fresh way to tell the story as well."
The campaign will run on broadcast and across digital channels and is part of IKEA’s ongoing commitment to help consumers live better lives at home and strengthen IKEA’s positioning as an affordable brand for the many people.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of the fortnight: Farmley's Rahul 'Deewar' Dravid, Scapia's Hindi Mariachi
Our pick of the best ads between September 1 and 15
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 4:32 PM | 4 min read
Much to ad watchers' delight, it was a fortnight of many creative and entertaining ads. Needless to say, we had a hard time zeroing down on the most memorable ones. We got to see our favourite celebs in their zany avatars (Boy, were we surprised by Rahul Dravid!). Some ads tickled our ribs while others made us think.
Here is our pick of the best ads between September 1 and 15. As always, they have been listed alphabetically.
Britannia
This Britannia Timepass ad by Lowe Lintas Bangalore hinged on the thought that the empty mind is indeed a devil's workshop. The ad demonstrates that in the absence of a "Chatpatang" flavour, the mind tends to do "Utpatang Timepass." The quirky ad showcases the 'Britannia Timepass' product line.
Everest
Everest did the unthinkable this week by getting Bollywood's twin icons Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together for an ad. The film directed by another cinematic legend, R Balki, shows how the stars try to evade nosy paps outside their vanity vans.
Sebamed
How often does one see fathers promote baby care products? Sebamed deviated from the usual ad norm of having mothers as spokespersons and designated a dad instead. Who better to talk about your product's pH than Karan Johar, probably the most famous single dad in India?
Farmley
Although Rahul Dravid has showcased his comic timings in a few ads before (CRED), it's the first we got to see him try mimicry. The cricketing great stars in healthy snacking brand Farmley's 'Healthy ko Rakhe Healthy' campaign where he channels Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay Verma character from Deewar (The Wall? Anyone?). "Aaj inke pass badam hai, kismish hai, pista hai, walnut hai, anjeer hai, kaju hai, peri- peri makhana hai, tumhare pass kya hai...aur bhi hai?" says Dravid in an ode to the legendary monologue from the film.
Greenply
We enjoyed Jr NTR's "mass" entry in this Greenply ad for the brand's first-of-its-kind zero-emission plywood. To drive home the message, Jr NTR kicks a plywood cutout made in his own likeness since it doesn't meet his standards for zero emissions.
JSW Inspire
JSW Inspire has been roped in as the sports performance and lifestyle partner for the Asian Games 2022. The brand launched Team India's kits at an event earlier this month. The film launched for the association is an ode to the different arts and crafts of India that served as an inspiration for Team India's jersey. The film shows the jerseys flying over the vast Indian terrain, imbibing the iconic artistic patterns from each region.
Parle Krackjack
KrackJack plays up its sweet-and-salty proposition in this funny ad by Thought Blurb Communications. The ad tips hat to its "Krack" and "Jack" characters played by Boman Irani and Vijay Patkar from the 90s with Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande reprising the roles.
Rexona
Rexona extends its support to FIFA’s Women’s Football objectives with the ‘Breaking Limits: Girls Can’ series in India with the aim to help more girls play football. Directed by Sandhya Daisy Sundaram, the video tells real stories of girls watching boys play football and talking about their challenges in a sport where only a few women have managed to access equal opportunity.
Kurkure Chaat Fills
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan plays a ruthless gangster set on extracting information on the elusive and mysterious "maal." The ad by Leo Burnett introduces PepsiCo Kurkure's Chaat Fills product touted to provide snackers with a "multi-textural snacking experience." Much like the snack, the ad is a medley of sweet-and-sour moments and a delight to watch with suspense and comedy in equal parts.
Scapia
This Scapia campaign is an experience in surrealism as we watch foreigners -- from Spanish to Korean -- mouth dialogues in shudh Hindi in perfect enunciations. The films are inspired by the real-life experiences of Indian travellers. They showcase how the cultural barriers break while travelling, which Scapia intends to enable by making travel more accessible. The film also features a real-life Mariachi band and features original music from a Korean-Pop artist.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Levi’s and Deepika Padukone show what it means to ‘follow instincts’
The film is inspired by real-life moments
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Levi’s has launched its campaign “For Now, For A Lifetime” to celebrate special moments and to talk about how they go on to be memories that stay with us, and ultimately shape each and every one of us.
The brand’s “For Now, For A Lifetime” campaign captures what following your instinct looks like. The film, inspired by real-life moments and instances, starts with Deepika Padukone sneaking away from a set, hopping into an auto-rickshaw and disappearing into the night.
In pairing a dark denim shirt and lighter high-loose jeans or a perfectly coordinated, jumpsuit-like look, Deepika Padukone brings a fresh and modern take to denim in this new campaign. Anchored by iconic product – timeless, but always on-trend blue jeans, the for-all-seasons trucker jacket and a wide range of much-loved graphic tees.
“The ‘For Now, For A Lifetime’ campaign is an embodiment of what it truly means to Live in Levi’s® and how our product is so deeply woven into our consumers’ lives. This campaign, featuring Deepika Padukone, is a celebration of moments when you can truly be your most authentic self. Enabling this for our consumers is what we strive to do, from how we create our product to how we bring it alive for our consumers,” said Amisha Jain, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East, Africa and Non-EU markets (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Britannia Bourbon starts a global debate
The brand has launched a new TVC, conceptualised by Womb
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Britannia Bourbon has introduced "Chocolate over Chocolate over Chocolate", an upgrade that is set to delight the taste buds of chocolate enthusiasts and elevate the Bourbon experience to new heights.
Conceptualized by The Womb, the TVC creatively brings to life the delightful mystery of Britannia Bourbon's new triple-layered chocolaty experience. As the TVC unfolds, viewers are immersed in a playful debate – is it truly chocolate on chocolate on chocolate, or perhaps chocolate below chocolate below chocolate? With each layer beautifully accentuated, the TVC not only tantalizes the taste buds but also sparks curiosity, inviting everyone to savour the delicious layers of Britannia Bourbon and decide for themselves.
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries Limited stated, “Britannia Bourbon has been the quintessential creme biscuit of India for generations. A treat to the taste buds and sparking joy in every household, teaching us the real treat for chocolate layers between the sugar-sprinkled biscuits. Britannia Bourbon has captivated millions with its rich flavour that is so unique to create a cult following like no other.”
He continued, “Today, we take a momentous step forward by introducing the all-new Britannia Bourbon with the new packaging that highlights its multiple layers of chocolate. This is a testimony of our dedication towards delivering innovative & superior taste experiences for our consumers. The much loved classic Britannia Bourbon for its exquisite blend of chocolatey goodness, and now we're taking that delight to new heights with three delectable layers of chocolate indulgence. We have increased the product supremacy by adding more chocolate to make it even more indulging. The television commercial creatively conceptualised by our partners, The Womb, brings to life our new brand proposition, which celebrates not just the layers of chocolate but also the layers of emotion, nostalgia, and joy that Britannia Bourbon brings to every bite.”
Suyash Khabya, Creative Head at The Womb said, "AM and Planning said Britannia Bourbon ki brief hai 'Chocolate pe Chocolate pe Chocolate'. On expected lines, Creative said 'Don't agree'! It's Chocolate below Chocolate below Chocolate'. And Boom! That was the idea. A debate. But rather than keeping the debate to a gully in India, we took it global. Gave it scale. We got the world to argue, and aggressively. A simple idea but unignorable. Or is it the other way around? Now, that's another debate."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube