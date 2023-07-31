Ebco’s films by Infectious Advertising shows the 'life changing’ impact of great furniture
The campaign kicks off with two films
Infectious Advertising has conceptualised and created the latest campaign for Ebco’s Furniture Fittings.
The basic premise of the campaign is that great furniture, apart from great aesthetics, can also profoundly impact the way people live and work. The two films of the campaign are essentially ‘demos’ showcasing the Ebco furniture and the transformative impact it can have on the lives of people who use them, shared the agency in a press release.
The campaign kicks off with two films - one telling the tale of a man from Jalandhar who had never cooked, falling in love with cooking thanks to Ebco Kitchen Fittings, and the other, of a teenage girl who went from ‘boring to interesting’ thanks to Ebco Compact Room fittings which let her pack in a lot more into her day. Quirky limericks are used to make the film standout from the clutter and make them eminently enjoyable.
Ramanuj Shastry, Managing Partner & Creative Chairman at Infectious Advertising, said, “There is no rule that says a product demo has to be boring. In fact, some of the best adverts are product demos that are enjoyable and engaging. Our films use ‘product demo’ into fables of two very different people whose lives changed completely after installing Ebco fittings. We used limericks as a mode of narration to add intrigue and enjoyability to the adverts.
Ashish Naik, ECD, Infectious Advertising, feels that the films capture the products beautifully. “Every Ebco product is like a work of art. What this film does perfectly is show how Ebco’s Fittings can make life wonderful. And when you see the advert, you can’t help but marvel at the ‘brilliant effortless’ life becomes, thanks to Ebco furniture and fittings. .”
“We are thrilled to launch Ebco Fittings- They Change You’ campaign, which innovatively showcases how a positive experience can be transformative. Moving beyond functionality of products, our aim was to create a campaign that our audiences can easily relate to. We are excited to share our Compact Room and Kitchen Fittings campaign with our customers and invite them to explore a world of design possibilities.” - Rajesh Nair, Director - Sales & Marketing, Ebco.
Lose the 'baggage', keep the Maharaja: Adland to Air India
Speculations are rife about the Air India mascot's retirement. Experts share their views on whether it's too early to exile the iconic emperor
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 31, 2023 9:22 AM | 4 min read
The Air India Maharaja is one of the greatest legacies of Indian advertising. Created by Air India executive Bobby Kooka in 1946, the cherubic mascot has been synonymous with the great Indian hospitality for decades. The Maharaja helped Air India carve out a distinct identity and stand out among the Trans World Airlines, Pan Ams and Air Frances of the world.
But if recent reports are to be believed, the Maharaja may soon be retired by Air India, which is in the midst of a rebranding exercise, and the beloved royal with his beatific smile may not fit into the flag carrier's scheme of things. Given the Maharaja's rich legacy with Air India, the airline's decision to sever ties with its mascot came as a shock to many in the brand and advertising world.
Sources told e4m that although the Maharaja will no longer be the airline's mascot, the iconic image will continue to be showcased in the aiport lounges and premium classes.
Is the icon, a symbol of India's monarchial past, a mismatch in the present times? Is the mascot becoming an albatross around Air India's neck as the brand looks to adopt a more contemporary image? We asked our experts.
A sign of the times
The Maharaja has often been compared to the Amul Girl; however, the latter has managed to stay relevant even today with Amul doling out a topical on current affairs with the mascot as its focal point. The Maharaja has not exactly kept up with the times with the royal playing a now-show in the brand's communication; however, that's no reason to exile the mascot, according to Santosh Padhi, CCO at Wieden+Kennedy.
“Maharaja has not been continued the way Amul girl has been continued with their communication with topical advertising. Maharaja is a fantastic property for various reasons. It comes with a class as it has a very wonderful connotation to the foreigner. These days brands are looking for brand property and assets, this goes with the services provided by the airline, the customer is the Maharaja. So it lands very beautifully with the offerings of the brands. We also have grown up seeing how Maharaja has been changing the avatar with different flights," he said.
We asked experts if they could advise the agency as well as the brand about making changes to the legacy brand while keeping the authenticity the same. KV Sridhar ‘Pops’ shared an interesting as well as hilarious take while speaking with e4m. He said, “For 30 years, I have been involved in working with Airline companies and I have also worked on Air India. Maharaja is not relevant in today’s time as people don’t want to live like a Maharaja, things are different. There is a new India that buys IPL teams for themselves and then feels good about it. The era of becoming CEO at the age of 50 is gone, children of the age of 12-18 are the CEOs, Founders of their companies.”
According to Amit Wadhwa, CEO of Dentsu Creative India, “I don’t think there is anything called dated. The brand’s name is strong. It will be wrong to say if the mascot is removed Air India will be shaken. It is a very strong brand in India. The mascot can be used very well in today’s time also. I don’t see a reason for revamping the Maharaja."
After Tata Group of Companies took over, the company recently gave Air India’s creative and communications duties to McCann Worldgroup India. Since then, the talk of revamping the brand has been doing rounds.
Pops said, “My advice to the brand is the essence of Air India is the hospitality, keep the essence, not the outer symbols. We are living in a very different world. Hospitality means something different in this age and they must understand it and should keep the core intact. Create a brand personality that echos today’s hospitality. Air India has a unique symbol as it represents the country. Tata has a gateway to be the symbol of modern India. They should capitalize on this opportunity and show this to the world -the face of confident and modern India.”
Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ a t o m network, advised the brand again to keep the ethos of the brand intact. He said, “Air India has suffered from its baggage which is the efficiency of services. If it has to rebrand itself keeping in mind the expectations of the consumers. But I’d say you cannot move away from your pedigree which is Royalty and Pride in the case of Air India, you should move away from that. I would advise the agency and the brand to reinvent the work, keeping the brand ethos in mind.”
Govt has spent Rs 3100 cr on publicity since 2018: Anurag Thakur
For FY23-24, the expenditure stands at Rs 43.16 crore till July 13, 2023, the I&B minister has told the Rajya Sabha
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has spent Rs 408.46 crore through the Central Bureau of Communications for publicising its schemes in FY 2022-23, news agencies have reported.
Sharing details of the spends, I&B minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that for FY23-24, the expenditure has been Rs 43.16 crore till July 13, 2023.
The government had spent Rs 1,179.17 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 708.18 crore in 2019-20, the minister said.
While in 2020-21 the spends stood at Rs 409.47, it was Rs 315.98 crore in 2021-22.
Thus, the total expenditure since 2018-19 on publicity stands at Rs 3100.42 crore.
Saif Ali Khan & Sara Ali Khan come together for Acko’s campaign
The Leo Burnett campaign highlights the unique benefits of ACKO’s car insurance product
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 12:05 PM | 2 min read
In an effort to break away from the conventional way of buying insurance, the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aims to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portray an engaging contrast between a millennial and a Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Expressing his enthusiasm towards the campaign, Nitin Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing at ACKO says, "Research told us that people have partial awareness about ACKO’s car insurance offerings, especially around our new car insurance product and claims experience. This can be a hurdle for some customers trying to choose ACKO. Through this campaign, our attempt is to bring to life all the benefits that a consumer stands to get across the insurance journey with ACKO – during purchase, post-purchase, and during claims. We believe that with the bouquet of digital-first benefits and experience that ACKO offers, customers do not need to look beyond ACKO for their car insurance needs, and this campaign will nudge them to reconsider their current insurance buying habits.”
“We are delighted to have Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan join us for this campaign. The authentic bond and chemistry between this real-life father-daughter duo bring a unique charm and freshness to this campaign, which also makes the films highly enjoyable," he added.
Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett, said, “Auto insurance from ACKO is loaded with some of the most amazing features. All we had to do was to demonstrate them. We found interesting casting in Saif and Sara, and the campaign just came together effortlessly. Bringing alive the unexplored chemistry of this father-daughter duo was more fun than we had imagined.”
The ad films will premiere on July 27 and will be promoted on television, social media, OTT, and digital platforms. The chosen platforms align with the tone of the films, ensuring maximum impact and message delivery to the target audience. The media mix for the campaign also includes radio and OOH.
Will 28% GST be endgame for Indian gaming advertising ecosystem?
Industry experts share the additional tax burden might shrink the active user base of gaming companies and thus reduce the funds available for advertising and media
By Shantanu David and Nilanjana Basu | Jul 27, 2023 8:54 AM | 6 min read
From striving to be recognised as purveying games of skill to dealing with state-wide bans despite esports being adjudged a legitimate sport to competing with foreign firms looking to grab a piece of India's gaming pie, it has not been all fun and games for the Indian gaming industry, especially in its attempts to create a cohesive ecosystem for the segment.
And if the government does in fact follow through with the GST Council's recommendation that a 28% tax be imposed on all forms of gaming, it may well be the straw that finally breaks the camel's back.
As per media reports, the GST Council will meet virtually on August 2 to discuss the legal amendments needed to implement the levy on online gaming.
If imposed, gaming and gaming media organisations' advertising expenditures and media plans will suffer significantly, and the impact will reverberate throughout the entire gaming ecosystem, as well as the ancillary industries that operate alongside.
Karan Gandhi, Co-Founder and CRO of PokerDangal, says the 28% GST on the full-face value will adversely impact the entire ecosystem, including media spends. "The additional tax burden might shrink the active user base of the companies and potentially reduce the funds available for advertising and media by 60-70% or more,” he noted.
It also doesn’t help that there was a distinct lack of clarity in the wording of the recommendation, adding to the confusion.
Word Play
“It is imperative to first understand that the 28% GST will apply to iGaming, including Real Money Gaming (RMG), fantasy sports, teen patti, rummy and poker that are under gambling or betting in the rest of the world. Contrary to some media reports, this GST is neither applicable nor will it have any impact on the video-gaming industry or the Esports industry,” clarified Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).
“Ideally, instead of the umbrella term ‘online gaming’, the GST council should have used the more specific term ‘iGaming’ or even ‘online real money game’ which is defined in ‘The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules’ to avoid confusion,” Suji added.
The application of the ‘game of skill’ and ‘game of chance’ theories, which only exist in India, are not relevant within the Esports ecosystem. There is no impact of this GST on both the video games and esports industry, including video gamers (approximately 400 million) and esports athletes.
Several categories of online gaming emerged in the past few years, and India is subsequently leading the world in mobile game downloads per Google store, according to the recent e4m – GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023.
The report also said that with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%, the gaming market in India will expand from $2.6 Billion (Rs 20,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2022 to $8.6 B (Rs 68,800 Cr.) in FY2027, with higher growth percentage from the second tier Indian cities than metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. This is a multibillion-dollar industry, which is working as a catalyst for the growth of other industries like electronics. Thus, brands also see it as a huge marketing platform to lure the millennial and GenZ crowd.
The gaming industry, in an open letter entitled ‘Death by a 1000 cuts’ with the subject line of ‘REQUEST TO SAVE THE INDIAN ONLINE SKILL GAMING INDUSTRY: 1 MILLION INDIAN JOBS, 500 MILLION INDIAN USERS AND $2.5 BILLION INVESTMENTS’, 127 signatories outlined 10 points by which the proposed move would detrimentally impact Indian gaming.
The letter, in part, stated “The online skill gaming platforms are akin to other digital internet service platforms in the nature of ecommerce websites. The core characteristic of such platforms is that they charge a fee for providing the platform as a service. Similarly, we provide a platform where players can compete with each other in Games of Skill by paying a small platform fee. It is an industry-standard in the tech sector that a platform levies GST only on the portion of the service fee that it charges from a user.”
Numbers Game
According to a recent analysis by Deloitte on the GST revision, it has been estimated that a shift from the current 18% on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) to 28% on Contest Entry Amount (CEA) may result in a degrowth of the industry and parallel reduction of GST revenue collection. The report says that the degrowth of the industry may also result in significant job losses and reduced investments, making small industry players (e.g. gaming startups) unviable.
Deloitte in the report also mentions, “To cope with the increased tax liability, the industry may have to reduce costs, which will have cascading effects. Legitimate industry revenue would shrink by around 33x to 43x times the current levels within the first five years. This is expected to result in lower investments in R&D, decreased innovation, and reduced spending on marketing and IT services. Ancillary industries associated with the gaming sector may also be adversely affected.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, adds that brands will have to figure out new marketing communication to convince the audience to spend more on their platforms. Indeed, this will impact industry players like Dream11, which recently signed on as the main sponsor of the Indian cricket teams’ jerseys after Byju’s was forced to pull out in the light of its financial woes.
Vinit Godara, Co-Founder and CEO, MyTeam11, another major player said, "A successful IPL earlier this year gave us a lot of hope and ambition looking forward to the festive season and the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, but with the sudden announcement of the new policy it has not only dampened our spirits but have also led us to stop all digital advertisements as well.”
He adds, “Digital contributes to more than 50% of our marketing spends and pausing campaigns on Digital platforms will impact new user acquisition and growth. However, unless there is more clarity on the decision going forward, we have been left with no choice but to err on the side of caution.”
It's not all gloom and doom though. “At JetSynthesys, we are in the video game industry, which even if covered, will be much less affected since it will only impact in-app revenue which we receive through the Android and IOS stores, which are at 18% GST today," says Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder, JetSynthesys, adding, "Revenue from Indian gamers also comes from advertising and rewarded videos as part of monetization, which is unaffected. Also, we have leadership in the esports sector which brings together professional gamers, also called eathletes, which stay relatively unaffected by the change in GST.”
Rohit Bansal, Founder, Super4, says that overall, the proposed GST rate would have negative consequences for the gaming industry's development and its contribution to the economy. “By burdening gaming companies with exorbitant taxes, the government would impede their growth potential and prevent them from capturing their projected market share. This, in turn, would limit job opportunities, hinder advertising and media sectors, and ultimately hinder the overall economic progress of the gaming ecosystem in India.”
Joyalukkas appoints Havas Media Network India as media AOR
The account will be led from the agency's Bengaluru office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:10 AM | 2 min read
Godrej Security Solutions ropes in Keerthy Suresh for southern markets
The company has unveiled a new ad with Keerthy for their range of home lockers and electronic home security solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 12:30 PM | 2 min read
Keerthy Suresh has recently partnered with Godrej Security Solutions to be the face of their latest campaign in the south. Godrej Security Solutions. Godrej Group has unveiled a new advertisement with Keerthy for their range of Home Lockers and Electronic Home Security Solutions
“I’m excited to be a part of this iconic brand and I remember my family having this Godrej ‘Tijori’ that was so important. It’s a brand that is synonymous with security and has protected our valuables for so many generations. Even today, the younger generation may not be storing gold at home as much but they may need a good locker to store many important documents. I personally believe that security always starts at home and the responsibility is with us. For example, I myself look at all aspects of home security, from my home locker to my home camera, to even CCTVs. It’s important that we all take these steps so we can have peace of mind and not worry about the safety of our home and valuables all the time,” says Keerthy Suresh.
Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions said, “As a brand, our first aim is to help people understand the importance of securing their homes and valuables, in the light of the changing threat perception & Security landscape. It is important they invest in the right solutions. South India is a very important market for us, and we needed a face that relates & connects with the audience here. Keerthy was hence the apt choice to represent our brand and we feel confident that this association will help us create an impact on a larger audience.”
The Advertising Club Bangalore launches campaign for World Emoji Day
The campaign Emojify India aims to promote inclusivity and diversity
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 3:21 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club Bangalore, in association with Alttribe.World, has announced Emojify India on the occasion of World Emoji Day to promote inclusivity and diversity.
The annual World Emoji Day provides the ideal setting to launch this important campaign.
Emojis have become a crucial component of contemporary communication since they enable people to share identities, thoughts, and feelings on many digital platforms. The 28 states and 8 Union Territories that make up India’s unique cultural tapestry has been adequately represented in the existing set of emojis.
Laeeq Ali, The President of The Advertising Club, stated: “Whether you are young or old, emojis have already become part of our everyday life. Knowingly or unknowingly, it has changed the way we communicate with each other. We got very excited about the possibility of having one emoji for one state and decided to associate with the folks at AltTribe. I am eagerly looking forward to the extremely talented designers and artists in the country developing these emojis for their respective states. I am hoping that we are able to take the selected ones to the right decision-makers and implement this at scale. Imagine the select emoji on a T-shirt or a cap. The least I can say is, I am surely excited with the possibilities.”
With the tagline, “Aye Ji, Oh Ji, Make Your State’s Emoji!”, the campaign is encouraging participants to come up with their own ideal representation of their state’s unique assets; food, landmarks, monuments, folklore, and so forth.
The campaign went live on the 17th of July on Emoji Day and will continue till the 31st of July.
