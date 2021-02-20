Recap: The Week That Was

We began the week with I&B minister Prakash Javadekar fielding multiple questions in parliament on OTT regulation;
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ib-minister-prakash-javadekar-fields-multiple-questions-in-parliament-on-ott-regulation-110919.html
PMAR 2021 was unveiled this week in which industry leaders spoke on what 2021 holds for the Indian advertising industry. Here are some links for details;
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/customer-data-platform-is-an-absolute-must-for-every-ecosystem-ajit-varghese-sharechat-111019.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/pmar-2021-me-can-play-a-big-role-in-building-brand-india-uday-shankar-111016.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/pmar-2021-the-media-trend-of-hybridization-is-the-way-of-the-future-apurva-purohit-111017.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/pmar-2021-the-entire-data-system-of-barc-is-tilted-towards-entertainment-avinash-pandey-111015.html
We also made some key announcements this week;
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/delhi-capitals-appoints-colonel-vinod-bisht-as-interim-ceo-110933.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/gurmeet-kaur-to-head-strategic-mktg-polyurethanes-indian-sub-continent-at-huntsman-110939.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/tanuja-rai-pradhan-quits-as-jios-special-projects-head-110955.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/anand-vijay-jha-joins-united-breweries-as-svp-chief-of-corporate-affairs-111060.html
And reported on some trending issues and topics. Here are the links, in case you missed them;
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/whatsapp-to-go-ahead-with-its-controversial-privacy-policy-111049.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/bengal-polls-with-a-push-on-digital-the-approach-is-more-hyperlocal-for-didis-campaigns-111035.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/baba-ramdev-hails-rajat-sharma-for-donating-rs-64l-towards-uttarakhand-flood-relief-111028.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/twitter-to-launch-voice-message-feature-in-dms-in-india-111003.html
