Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 9:52 AM
Recap

We began the week with I&B minister Prakash Javadekar fielding multiple questions in parliament on OTT regulation;

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ib-minister-prakash-javadekar-fields-multiple-questions-in-parliament-on-ott-regulation-110919.html

PMAR 2021 was unveiled this week in which industry leaders spoke on what 2021 holds for the Indian advertising industry. Here are some links for details;

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/customer-data-platform-is-an-absolute-must-for-every-ecosystem-ajit-varghese-sharechat-111019.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/pmar-2021-me-can-play-a-big-role-in-building-brand-india-uday-shankar-111016.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/pmar-2021-the-media-trend-of-hybridization-is-the-way-of-the-future-apurva-purohit-111017.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/pmar-2021-the-entire-data-system-of-barc-is-tilted-towards-entertainment-avinash-pandey-111015.html

We also made some key announcements this week;

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/delhi-capitals-appoints-colonel-vinod-bisht-as-interim-ceo-110933.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/gurmeet-kaur-to-head-strategic-mktg-polyurethanes-indian-sub-continent-at-huntsman-110939.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/tanuja-rai-pradhan-quits-as-jios-special-projects-head-110955.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/anand-vijay-jha-joins-united-breweries-as-svp-chief-of-corporate-affairs-111060.html

And reported on some trending issues and topics. Here are the links, in case you missed them;

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/whatsapp-to-go-ahead-with-its-controversial-privacy-policy-111049.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/bengal-polls-with-a-push-on-digital-the-approach-is-more-hyperlocal-for-didis-campaigns-111035.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/baba-ramdev-hails-rajat-sharma-for-donating-rs-64l-towards-uttarakhand-flood-relief-111028.html

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/twitter-to-launch-voice-message-feature-in-dms-in-india-111003.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Prakash javadekar Apurva purhoit Avinash pandey Mamta banerjee Rajat sharma Uday shankar digital campaigns Ajit Varghese Bengal Polls recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
06-February-2021

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
30-January-2021

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
23-January-2021