Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, filled with some key moments from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. Here, we have captured everything that made headlines in the past week.

Impact Digital Power Business 100 list released this week with HUL’s Sanjeev Mehta and Hemant Malik of ITC Ltd., taking top spots. Hemant Malik, Prasoon Joshi and CVL Srinivas led the marketing list.

One of the biggest developments that took place this week was an ad war between Sebamed and HUL.

The week also saw developments in Whatsapp privacy policy update issue with a Delhi-based advocate filing a petition in Delhi HC against the platform’s new privacy policy. and Govt examining WhatsApp's privacy policy update.

Uday Shankar teams up with Lupa Systems' James Murdoch for tech & media venture

Nidhi Razdan revealed that she fell victim to phishing attack, and never actually received offer from Harvard to join as an assistant professor.

The TRP manipulation case also saw many developments this week. The supplementary chargesheet against Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the TRP manipulation case Mumbai police claims to have explicit proof against Khanchandani for manipulating TRP of two particular channel.

The NBA requested BARC to extend data blackout, seeking details on ‘cleansing’. NBF, on the other hand, demanded immediate release of audience data of news channels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)