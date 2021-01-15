Fell victim to phishing attack, never actually received offer from Harvard: Nidhi Razdan

More than six months after it was reported that Nidhi Razdan will quit NDTV to join Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor, the journalist on Friday took to twitter to share that she fell victim to a phishing attack and that she did not, in fact, receive an offer from Harvard University.

She made the shocking revelation on Twitter. Here's what she wrote.





I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)