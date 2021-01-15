Fell victim to phishing attack, never actually received offer from Harvard: Nidhi Razdan
In June last year, Razdan announced her decision to quit NDTV after 21 years
More than six months after it was reported that Nidhi Razdan will quit NDTV to join Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor, the journalist on Friday took to twitter to share that she fell victim to a phishing attack and that she did not, in fact, receive an offer from Harvard University.
She made the shocking revelation on Twitter. Here's what she wrote.
I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021
