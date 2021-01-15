Fell victim to phishing attack, never actually received offer from Harvard: Nidhi Razdan

In June last year, Razdan announced her decision to quit NDTV after 21 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 4:43 PM
nidhi

More than six months after it was reported that Nidhi Razdan will quit NDTV to join Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor, the journalist on Friday took to twitter to share that she fell victim to a phishing attack and that she did not, in fact, receive an offer from Harvard University.

She made the shocking revelation on Twitter. Here's what she wrote.


  

