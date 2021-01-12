Former BARC CEO and COO have been accused of misusing their official positions in BARC to not just tamper with data but also make personal financial gains in the process

The supplementary chargesheet against Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the TRP manipulation case Mumbai police claims to have explicit proof against Khanchandani for manipulating TRP of two particular channels.

The chargesheet highlights how the police have access to the internal discussion in WhatsApp groups that took place between Khanchandani and Republic TV COO Priya Mukherjee that clearly exposes their strategy of using dual/ promotional LCN for illegally maximizing revenue.

The duo has been alleged to pay of households in a bid to increase viewer count.

There is also a mention of Republic TV violating TRAI guidelines by using cable networks/ MSOs to broadcast their own channel on different LCNs (Local channel number).

The police is said to have gotten hold of Ramgarhia phone records which allegedly which unearthed discussions between Khanchandani and him on illegally maximizing ratings.

The former is also accused of using findings of the ‘Acquisitory Risk Consulting Pvt Ltd’ to aid TRP manipulation by Republic TV channels. The chargesheet also claims how Ramgarhia’s mails recovered from BARC’s data base clearly establish his involvement in TRP manipulation. Allegations against him also include pressurizing staff to tamper with data and parenting with the former BARC CEO to maneuver rankings with a premeditated strategy.

The chargesheet further accuses the duo to conduct a random sampling in total of 40 weeks with the intention of helping Republic establish their growth in viewership and distorting Times Now data. They have also been accused of misusing their official positions in BARC to not just tamper with data but also make personal financial gains in the process.

Reportedly Mumbai Police has also found evidence against some other unnamed entertainment, sports and regional channels that will be further investigated in the coming days.

