Republic Media Network unveils #SwitchToRepublicDigital campaign

The network has gone live with a solid bouquet of digital offerings including live streaming, video on demand, and content across verticals in text form.

Republic has gone live with its full spectrum digital play.

content across verticals in text form.

With its foray into the digital universe, the NETWORK takes its NATION FIRST slogan into the online universe. The nation first pledge extends to the fact that the entire digital product technologically has been built in house and is a 100 percent swadeshi product that will evolve continually every 10 days.

Republic Digital has announced its growth into all languages, alongside its enhancement of the English digital product features over the next fortnight.

While English web experience of Republic Digital is online from today, the mobile app is expected in two weeks.

The Hindi and Bengali products of Republic Digital– Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla respectively— are slated to launch their web operations consequently.

In the first quarter of 2024, the brand has announced its entry into Republic Kannada.

On the launch of Republic Digital, Arnab Goswami, Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief said, “The time was ripe for a nationalist voice in the Indian digital space. It was high time that the narratives in the digital universe were countered by the unstoppable force of nationalism. We are here to dispel misinformation about the nation, to bring journalism to the world of digital news media, and deliver a high quality of content on text and video toour digital audience. The launch is only the start of where we are set to go vis a vis our digital aspirations. We are clear in our intent, in our ideology and in where we want to go. We want to thank the people of India for supporting and fuelling our dream. We promise with Republic Digital, as is our overall purpose, to put INDIA FIRST.”

Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic Digital says “We have been preparing to bring out www.republicworld.com website since last 6-8 months. We have built this website on the back of highly scalable new technology and are committed to provide a seamless user experience with the latest content arrivals like breaking news, in depth business insights, trending Bollywood insights, sports deep dives, innovations in technology and more across the globe. Republic is soon going to release the new mobile application for our English news product followed by the release of our regional clusters like Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. Republic Digital is committed to offering the best digital news experience to its users across leading digital outlets”.









