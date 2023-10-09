Republic Media Network unveils #SwitchToRepublicDigital campaign
The network has gone live with a solid bouquet of digital offerings including live streaming, video on demand, and content across verticals in text form.
With its foray into the digital universe, the NETWORK takes its NATION FIRST slogan into the online universe. The nation first pledge extends to the fact that the entire digital product technologically has been built in house and is a 100 percent swadeshi product that will evolve continually every 10 days.
Republic Digital has announced its growth into all languages, alongside its enhancement of the English digital product features over the next fortnight.
While English web experience of Republic Digital is online from today, the mobile app is expected in two weeks.
The Hindi and Bengali products of Republic Digital– Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla respectively— are slated to launch their web operations consequently.
In the first quarter of 2024, the brand has announced its entry into Republic Kannada.
On the launch of Republic Digital, Arnab Goswami, Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief said, “The time was ripe for a nationalist voice in the Indian digital space. It was high time that the narratives in the digital universe were countered by the unstoppable force of nationalism. We are here to dispel misinformation about the nation, to bring journalism to the world of digital news media, and deliver a high quality of content on text and video toour digital audience. The launch is only the start of where we are set to go vis a vis our digital aspirations. We are clear in our intent, in our ideology and in where we want to go. We want to thank the people of India for supporting and fuelling our dream. We promise with Republic Digital, as is our overall purpose, to put INDIA FIRST.”
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic Digital says “We have been preparing to bring out www.republicworld.com website since last 6-8 months. We have built this website on the back of highly scalable new technology and are committed to provide a seamless user experience with the latest content arrivals like breaking news, in depth business insights, trending Bollywood insights, sports deep dives, innovations in technology and more across the globe. Republic is soon going to release the new mobile application for our English news product followed by the release of our regional clusters like Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. Republic Digital is committed to offering the best digital news experience to its users across leading digital outlets”.
IAA Global honors Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan
Both have been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
On the 85th Anniversary of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York, special North Star medals were announced for Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan for their distinguished service to the IAA.
In addition, Swamy was also commended for his role as the Global President of the IAA.
Swamy and Narayan had also been honoured as Global Champions by the IAA at its inaugural Inspire Awards in London in 2014.
They have both been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame and are the recipients of several other prestigious awards in the Marcom space.
Swamy was the first Indian to be Global President of the IAA.
Narayan has been a Director on the Global Board of the IAA and was its Vice President APAC region. They are both Past Presidents of the India Chapter of the IAA.
Republic partners with JioTV & JioTV+ for its Live Stream & VOD library content
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Republic that operates Republic TV, Republic Bharat & Republic Bangla has partnered with JioTV & JioTV+, thereby adding its Live Stream & VOD library content on the JIO platforms. Through this partnership, the network will add to it’s pan India view base, who watch news current events content digitally.
JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. All 3 Republic channels will be streamed live on these platforms providing seamless access to compelling news coverage, analysis & original content. This partnership anticipates rapid growth in the CTV universe. At a time when the CTV universe is expected to grow exponentially to 80 MN households by 2025, Republic News Network is affirmatively on the path to mark its ubiquitous presence in the CTV Sphere.
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic digital says, “This partnership between Jio and Republic will deliver Live news and library content to millions of viewers across all the four languages and offer advertisers an opportunity to reach the audience across important consumer geographies”.
The strategic availability of Republic channels & content on JioTV & JioTV+ is done keeping in mind the Mobile-First Indians. It is believed that more than 72% of viewers in India rely on their smartphones for news consumption. JioTV has been the go-to-mobile app for watching live TV channels on a smartphone. Leveraging this robust bandwidth, the Republic news network joins the bandwagon to build and create its distinguished Nation First Identity in the mobile-first news consumption market.
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
Indigomusic.com launches WhatsApp channel
The platform garnered 3000+ followers in less than a week
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 2:31 PM | 1 min read
IndigoMusic.com is amplifying its digital presence and now has its own WhatsApp Channel.
IndigoMusic.com was one of the first digital brands to offer content on this medium. In less than a week, IndigoMusic.com garnered 3000+ followers.
“WhatsApp Channels is the new hub for content and we are happy to have our own channel. With 3000+ followers in a week, it’s been overwhelming. These are exciting times for content creators and we are excited to share content with the audience on our WhatsApp Channel,” says Kiran Sreedhar, Programming Director at IndigoMusic.com.
Taboola completes a decade in India
According to the company, their growth can be attributed to its robust partnerships with leading brands & advertisers and publications
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:16 PM | 2 min read
Taboola, a content discovery platform, has completed 10 years in India.
To celebrate this milestone, Taboola hosted an event where key leaders – Eldad Maniv, President & COO, Ran Buck, SVP Global Revenue, Chanan Fogel, VP, APAC, Brenda Chung, Regional Director, APAC, Kanika Mittal, Country Manager, India, were present along with key partners, advertisers, and publishers.
“The growth of Taboola can be attributed to its robust partnerships with leading brands & advertisers and publications such as NDTV, India Today, Network 18, Zee Media, Indian Express, Jagran New Media, One India, Amar Ujala, Asianet, The Hindu, Hindustan Times, ABP Digital, Dinamalar, Malayalam Manorama, The Print, Lokmat, and Outlook India, to mention a few from the last decade. These partnerships have not only contributed to Taboola's popularity and growth as a preferred platform but have also bolstered its brand leadership in the Indian market, enabling a strong value proposition for partners and advertisers in India, transcending culture, languages, and geographies,” the company stated in a press release.
Commenting on this milestone, Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola, said, “A decade ago, we embarked on a journey to redefine content discovery in India, and today, as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we take immense pride in the strides we have made. Over these ten years, we have had the privilege of becoming an integral part of India’s digital advertising landscape, helping our partners, publishers, and advertisers connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Our enduring commitment to fostering discovery and engagement has not only driven our success but also contributed to the broader digital transformation of this vibrant nation. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth in India as we continue to shape the future of content discovery together for audiences and our customers.”
At Taboola's grand 10th-year anniversary celebration, the event began with an auspicious lamp lighting by Taboola's Vice President of APAC, Chanan Fogel. The hallmark of this milestone gathering was a fireside chat on ‘Leadership in an Era of Rapid Digitization and AI’, chaired by Kanika Mittal and the panel comprised Eldad Maniv and Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer of ONDC.
The discussion covered the changing paradigms of the digital landscape with a key focus on the impact and possibilities of AI for publishers and brands. It also delved into the profound transformation brought about by generative AI and recommendation engines, underscoring innovative technologies that have eclipsed traditional mediums.
Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar takes new avatar this time
The show, to be held on November 4, 2023, will feature songs from 1990 onwards
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar will be presented in a new avatar this year, featuring songs from 1990 onwards. This is happening for the first time in 18 years as the previous shows centered around the songs of Rafi Sahab, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Lata, Asha, Hemant Kumar and Manna De.
This year Khumaar will render songs of Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, SP Balasubramanium, Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal, with a separate segment devoted to Sufi numbers.
Talking about the show, Bipin R Pandit, owner and founder of Khumaar, says “I am happy that my event will be graced by some big names from the world of Advertising Media Marketing who have confirmed their presence. Since I am changing the format of my show and moving towards songs of 1990, I have carefully chosen the artists who will sing songs of SP Balasubramanium, Suresh Wadkar, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. Two singers will be flown from Ahmedabad and Bangalore, and one will travel from Nasik (Malegaon) The established singers will of course continue to be an essential part of the setup. Khumaar today has become a PAN India brand and has firmly established itself as a musical show of great merit.”
The event will take place on 4th November, 2023 at 5.30 pm at the St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West, Mumbai- 400050.
India Gaming Awards Season 2: Watch The Gala Awards Entertainment Night on Loco
Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
Get ready for the most thrilling night in gaming as India Gaming Awards Season 2 takes center stage! Exclusively on Loco, India's leading esports and live streaming platform, promises an unforgettable celebration of the gaming industry. India Gaming Awards is India's first holistically integrated gaming awards, and is set to take the nation by storm once again, featuring a red carpet event, mass voting for fan-favorite games, electrifying performances, and the who's who of the gaming world in attendance.
India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding talent within the gaming community. By joining forces with Loco, a platform known for its unwavering support for gaming talent, the event is poised to reach epic proportions. This event is designed to unite gamers, content creators, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts, providing them with an occasion to collectively celebrate their passion for esports and gaming.
Commenting on this partnership, Mr Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, said, "We at Loco are excited to renew our partnership with the IWMBuzz Gaming Awards for the second consecutive year. Our commitment to championing the best in gaming aligns perfectly with the vision of IWMBuzz. Together, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible talents in the gaming world and elevating the celebration to new heights. Cheers to another year of gaming excellence!"
"We're thrilled to partner with Loco for India Gaming Awards Season 2" Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder IWMBuzz. He added, "Loco has been a driving force in India's gaming journey, and their commitment aligns perfectly with our vision for this event."
After an outstanding turnout in 2022, featuring captivating live performances and presence of celebrities such as Neha Bhasin, Akansha Puri, and Arjun Kanungo, this year's award ceremony promises to be even more grand and glittering with some star-studded appearances.
This year’s event will have some exciting nomination categories such as Esports Tournament Of The Year, Streamer Of The Year (Male & Female), Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year, Stylish Gamer, Gaming Personality of the year among others. The distinguished jury panel for these categories comprises a diverse and accomplished group of industry luminaries, including Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor In Chief, BWBusinessworld, Nishant Patel, CEO, AFK Gaming to name a few.
Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live
Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as ambassador for Dettol and NDTV campaign
This is the 10th season of the campaign 'Banega Swasth India'
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:01 PM | 4 min read
NDTV is back with the 10th season of 'Banega Swasth India'.
‘Banega Swasth India’ was started nine years ago by NDTV, in partnership with Dettol. In the last 9 years, this campaign has reached more than 24 million children in India through a series of programmes, innovations, activities and tools–all aimed at making hygiene an inextricable part of everyone’s lives.
In its 10th year, the campaign focuses on One World Hygiene for Global Health and Well-being with the power of 10– Dus Ka Dum, and highlights the strengths, learnings, experiences and achievements of the Banega Swasth India campaign. The primary aim of One World Hygiene is a reminder to show empathy and solidarity with those who may not have access to essential hygiene resources. It's a call to action to bridge the gap between the privileged and the underserved, ensuring everyone can lead a healthy life. The 10th season will also look forward to Dus Kadam - the emerging challenges that the campaign aims to address.
Dettol and NDTV's 'Banega Swasth India' initiative has grown stronger and become the hope of millions. The event is a forum that has attracted the most powerful and influential voices in support of the cause, from Vice Presidents and Chief Ministers to Oscar winners, Magsaysay awardees and Nobel laureates, all compassionate individuals to address and take action on some of the country's most critical health issues. This initiative has been acknowledged publicly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its impact on public awareness. The live event on October 2nd every year, highlights how better hygiene and nutrition can improve India’s health.
With a focus on promoting health and wellness across India, the 10th season was graced by a number of distinguished guests including Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Her Excellency the President of India; Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India; Shri Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya; Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Medical Education, Medical and Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, LGBTQIA activist. Apart from these famous dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar also graced the gathering. The program also featured performances by charismatic artists such as Daler Mehndi, Neha Kakkar, Adnan Sami and sensational Nagaland rapper Moko Koza.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Campaign Ambassador states “Banega Swasth India has been a journey of hope, awareness and positive change over the last 10 years. In this monumental 10th season, let’s take Dus kadam to fulfil the campaign's aim, One World Hygiene. I am reminded that health is indeed our greatest wealth. Together, we can inspire millions to live healthier lives and build a stronger and happier India.”
Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor in Chief, AMG Media Network, Director, NDTV Limited states, “With this triumphant season 10 of Dettol Banega Swasth India we like to express our gratitude and educate the people that One World Hygiene is not just a concept; it's a commitment to a healthier, safer, and more compassionate world. Let's come together, transcending boundaries, and make it a reality. Our future depends on it.”
Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer, Reckitt states, “We are enormously proud of Banega Swasth India and we are grateful to our partners for joining us in our pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As we celebrate this important milestone recognising our 10 years of partnership, we must continue to innovate and find new ways to elevate Banega Swasth India, including ensuring we leave no one behind.“
Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt South Asia states, “With the 10th season of Banega Swasth India, the One World Hygiene inspires us all to work together for a healthier and brighter future of India. We are turning the spotlight on the future, fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow”.
Ravi Bhatnagar, Director-External Affairs and Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt states, “As Banega Swasth India celebrates a decade of tireless dedication, we are reminded that in the fight against climate change, One World Hygiene encourages sustainable hygiene practices that protect human health and the environment to ensure a healthier planet for future generations. Hygienic world lies in unity, strength and relentless pursuit of a healthier world.”
