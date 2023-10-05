Republic partners with JioTV & JioTV+ for its Live Stream & VOD library content
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
Republic that operates Republic TV, Republic Bharat & Republic Bangla has partnered with JioTV & JioTV+, thereby adding its Live Stream & VOD library content on the JIO platforms. Through this partnership, the network will add to it’s pan India view base, who watch news current events content digitally.
JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. All 3 Republic channels will be streamed live on these platforms providing seamless access to compelling news coverage, analysis & original content. This partnership anticipates rapid growth in the CTV universe. At a time when the CTV universe is expected to grow exponentially to 80 MN households by 2025, Republic News Network is affirmatively on the path to mark its ubiquitous presence in the CTV Sphere.
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic digital says, “This partnership between Jio and Republic will deliver Live news and library content to millions of viewers across all the four languages and offer advertisers an opportunity to reach the audience across important consumer geographies”.
The strategic availability of Republic channels & content on JioTV & JioTV+ is done keeping in mind the Mobile-First Indians. It is believed that more than 72% of viewers in India rely on their smartphones for news consumption. JioTV has been the go-to-mobile app for watching live TV channels on a smartphone. Leveraging this robust bandwidth, the Republic news network joins the bandwagon to build and create its distinguished Nation First Identity in the mobile-first news consumption market.
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Gaming Awards Season 2: Watch The Gala Awards Entertainment Night on Loco
Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
Get ready for the most thrilling night in gaming as India Gaming Awards Season 2 takes center stage! Exclusively on Loco, India's leading esports and live streaming platform, promises an unforgettable celebration of the gaming industry. India Gaming Awards is India's first holistically integrated gaming awards, and is set to take the nation by storm once again, featuring a red carpet event, mass voting for fan-favorite games, electrifying performances, and the who's who of the gaming world in attendance.
India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding talent within the gaming community. By joining forces with Loco, a platform known for its unwavering support for gaming talent, the event is poised to reach epic proportions. This event is designed to unite gamers, content creators, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts, providing them with an occasion to collectively celebrate their passion for esports and gaming.
Commenting on this partnership, Mr Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, said, "We at Loco are excited to renew our partnership with the IWMBuzz Gaming Awards for the second consecutive year. Our commitment to championing the best in gaming aligns perfectly with the vision of IWMBuzz. Together, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible talents in the gaming world and elevating the celebration to new heights. Cheers to another year of gaming excellence!"
"We're thrilled to partner with Loco for India Gaming Awards Season 2" Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder IWMBuzz. He added, "Loco has been a driving force in India's gaming journey, and their commitment aligns perfectly with our vision for this event."
After an outstanding turnout in 2022, featuring captivating live performances and presence of celebrities such as Neha Bhasin, Akansha Puri, and Arjun Kanungo, this year's award ceremony promises to be even more grand and glittering with some star-studded appearances.
This year’s event will have some exciting nomination categories such as Esports Tournament Of The Year, Streamer Of The Year (Male & Female), Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year, Stylish Gamer, Gaming Personality of the year among others. The distinguished jury panel for these categories comprises a diverse and accomplished group of industry luminaries, including Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor In Chief, BWBusinessworld, Nishant Patel, CEO, AFK Gaming to name a few.
Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as ambassador for Dettol and NDTV campaign
This is the 10th season of the campaign 'Banega Swasth India'
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:01 PM | 4 min read
NDTV is back with the 10th season of 'Banega Swasth India'.
‘Banega Swasth India’ was started nine years ago by NDTV, in partnership with Dettol. In the last 9 years, this campaign has reached more than 24 million children in India through a series of programmes, innovations, activities and tools–all aimed at making hygiene an inextricable part of everyone’s lives.
In its 10th year, the campaign focuses on One World Hygiene for Global Health and Well-being with the power of 10– Dus Ka Dum, and highlights the strengths, learnings, experiences and achievements of the Banega Swasth India campaign. The primary aim of One World Hygiene is a reminder to show empathy and solidarity with those who may not have access to essential hygiene resources. It's a call to action to bridge the gap between the privileged and the underserved, ensuring everyone can lead a healthy life. The 10th season will also look forward to Dus Kadam - the emerging challenges that the campaign aims to address.
Dettol and NDTV's 'Banega Swasth India' initiative has grown stronger and become the hope of millions. The event is a forum that has attracted the most powerful and influential voices in support of the cause, from Vice Presidents and Chief Ministers to Oscar winners, Magsaysay awardees and Nobel laureates, all compassionate individuals to address and take action on some of the country's most critical health issues. This initiative has been acknowledged publicly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its impact on public awareness. The live event on October 2nd every year, highlights how better hygiene and nutrition can improve India’s health.
With a focus on promoting health and wellness across India, the 10th season was graced by a number of distinguished guests including Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Her Excellency the President of India; Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India; Shri Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya; Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Medical Education, Medical and Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, LGBTQIA activist. Apart from these famous dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar also graced the gathering. The program also featured performances by charismatic artists such as Daler Mehndi, Neha Kakkar, Adnan Sami and sensational Nagaland rapper Moko Koza.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Campaign Ambassador states “Banega Swasth India has been a journey of hope, awareness and positive change over the last 10 years. In this monumental 10th season, let’s take Dus kadam to fulfil the campaign's aim, One World Hygiene. I am reminded that health is indeed our greatest wealth. Together, we can inspire millions to live healthier lives and build a stronger and happier India.”
Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor in Chief, AMG Media Network, Director, NDTV Limited states, “With this triumphant season 10 of Dettol Banega Swasth India we like to express our gratitude and educate the people that One World Hygiene is not just a concept; it's a commitment to a healthier, safer, and more compassionate world. Let's come together, transcending boundaries, and make it a reality. Our future depends on it.”
Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer, Reckitt states, “We are enormously proud of Banega Swasth India and we are grateful to our partners for joining us in our pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As we celebrate this important milestone recognising our 10 years of partnership, we must continue to innovate and find new ways to elevate Banega Swasth India, including ensuring we leave no one behind.“
Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt South Asia states, “With the 10th season of Banega Swasth India, the One World Hygiene inspires us all to work together for a healthier and brighter future of India. We are turning the spotlight on the future, fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow”.
Ravi Bhatnagar, Director-External Affairs and Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt states, “As Banega Swasth India celebrates a decade of tireless dedication, we are reminded that in the fight against climate change, One World Hygiene encourages sustainable hygiene practices that protect human health and the environment to ensure a healthier planet for future generations. Hygienic world lies in unity, strength and relentless pursuit of a healthier world.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney+ Hotstar brings new features for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Viewing Vertical mode, data-saving option and AI-based video clarity enhancements are some of these features
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:37 PM | 4 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has announced upgrades for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for its mobile users. The new features include an enhanced live feed to a data-saving video streaming experience and AI based video clarity enhancements. The platform, in collaboration with International Cricket Council (ICC), also recently added MaxView – a technological innovation that will allow cricket fans to watch the game in vertical mode (9X14 portrait view), stated a press release.
“Disney+ Hotstar has pioneered the market in providing unmatched live sports experiences. Our progression is deeply influenced by fan behavior, and we continuously adapt by introducing technological innovations to enhance the viewing experience, especially for users on the go. Our dedicated efforts have been channeled into building a robust product infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted viewing even amidst the anticipated high user volume,” said Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar.
Key features available for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 include:
MaxView for non-stop cricketing action on the move
Disney+ Hotstar in collaboration with the ICC, is presenting users with the option to stream their matches on the go in vertical mode. This feature facilitates a one-handed viewing experience, aligning with the way most users consume content. MaxView will be a brand new, bespoke opt-in feature. Other surrounding features, such as the Live feed tab, Scorecard tab, will also be made available in vertical mode, along with vertical ad formats.
Designed specifically for mobile phone consumption, the ICC TV-produced feed reimagines how Live Cricket can be delivered in a vertical format. Some production techniques adopted include single player frames (which bring the user closer to their favourite player) and split view (providing unique perspectives on the same screen). The graphics used for this format are also designed to enable bespoke narrative storytelling made exclusively tailored to vertical video.
Optimized Data Saving for Quality Streaming
Understanding the sensitivities around data consumption, Disney+ Hotstar has optimized its video delivery to ensure high-quality streaming with minimal data usage. This improvement ensures that all users can enjoy the excitement of live cricket without worrying about excessive data charges.
AI Based video clarity enhancements
Disney+ Hotstar is also focused on providing an uninterrupted and smooth cricket watching experience to enhance user experience. Being introduced especially for the World Cup, the platform will have a new filter at the backend that will improve the viewing experience for our users on their mobile devices in the event that there are hazy weather conditions on the ground.
Always-On Cricket Scorecard Pill for Uninterrupted Action
This feature allows users to keep track of live cricketing action while enjoying other content on the platform and to be kept up-to-date when an important event happens in the game. Whether in portrait or landscape mode, viewers will never miss a moment of the game with a one-tap switch to the live Cricket game at the fingertips.
Live feed tab for a Deeper Understanding
A unique cricket commentator experience by enhancing viewers' understanding and enjoyment of the game. Integrated with contextual information such as player stats and match updates, this feature provides an in-depth view of the action unfolding on the field.
Seamless Content Discovery
As part of its continuous commitment to innovation, Disney+ Hotstar is introducing a new content discovery feature called the Coming Soon tray. This feature allows users to set reminders for upcoming content. Furthermore, the platform will segregate free and paid content in separate trays by providing Free Callouts on the homepage trays, making content discovery easier for free users.
During ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the platform will also introduce “free badges” which will help the non-subscribed customers to easily discover and enjoy tons of content available to them for free along with some newer tray formats.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, played in India, will have 10 teams battle it out for the coveted trophy and global supremacy, starting 5th October.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ManoramaOnline empowers female cricketers with SUPER WOMEN'S CUP in cricket season
In the title clash, Wisden Cricket Club won the ManoramaOnline Super Women's Cup beating UC College
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 2:17 PM | 3 min read
In an effort to empower female cricketers and raise the stature of women's cricket in the state, ManoramaOnline hosted the ManoramaOnline Super Women's CUP in association with Chungath Jewelry & Chaver Movie. The tournament was held on August 25th and 26th at the Paris Sports Center (PSC) in Ernakulam.
Amid the ODI Cricket World Cup fever gripping the nation, the event witnessed tremendous enthusiasm and participation from both players and spectators. The primary objective of the tournament was to support women cricketers.
Social, digital and print media were effectively utilized to invite entries from women's cricket teams. Eight teams advanced to the knockout stage. They were: Brawlers Cricket Club, Wisden Cricket Club, Lenkara Jewelry Design Institute, Marthoma College, Scoreline Cricket Club, St. Paul's College, St. Teresa's College and UC College.
After fierce battles, four teams -- Lenkara Jewelry Design Institute, UC College, Marthoma College and Wisden Cricket Club -- entered the semifinals.
After an exciting semis, Widen and UC College advanced to the final match.
In the title clash, Wisden Cricket Club emerged victorious, clinching the ManoramaOnline Super Women's CUP, defeating UC College.
To add to the excitement, a friendly match was played between the champions Wisden Cricket Club, and the lead actors of the upcoming Malayalam movie "Chaver," featuring iconic stars such as Kunchako Boban, Antony Pepe, Arun Nair, Tinu Papappacha and their crew.
The tournament, spanning over two action-packed days, was played in front of a packed audience at the Paris Cricket Turf in Ernakulam. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 15,000 at the prize distribution ceremony attended by Shri Hibi Eden, honourable MP of Ernakulam & Mrs Uma Thomas, MLA of Thrikkakara. Excited by the overwhelming cricket atmosphere, guests also tried their hand at batting and balling along with the movie crew ahead of the ceremony.
In a heartwarming gesture, participants and celebrities who were part of the tournament signed a cricket bat, extending their best wishes to the Indian Men's Cricket team for their upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup campaign. The signed bat will be presented to the Indian cricket team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).
Kunchako Boban, Malayalam superstar and the lead actor of "Chaver," expressed his excitement at being part of the tournament and commended the women cricketers for their outstanding performance. Antony Varghese, popularly known as Antony Pepe, praised the women cricketers and encouraged them to dream of following in the footsteps of Minnu Mani, the only player from Kerala to be picked in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction and to elevate their game to the international level, representing the country.
The ManoramaOnline team successfully revitalized the campus connect, especially among women centric colleges in the state, through this campaign. The overwhelming response and enthusiasm of the participating teams have prompted ManoramaOnline to announce this event as an annual tournament.
ManoramaOnline Sports, Women, and Movie digital channels collaborated seamlessly to host the tournament, resulting in a high level of excitement among the audience and increased session durations during the live updates.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
iTV network clinched six awards at Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023,
The event was hosted by The Brand Story in association with BRICS CCI Chambers of Commerce and Industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 6:46 PM | 1 min read
iTV network, one of India’s leading news network, once again shines by wining six awards at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023, hosted by The Brand Story in association with BRICS CCI Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi.
iTV network channels- India News and NewsX has won accolades in different categories like:
1. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation has won the award for the Most Influencial Leader of the Year.
2. NewsX has won the award for India’s Leading Brand
3. India News has won the award for India’s Leading Brand.
4. Individual recognition shone upon Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News as he bagged award for Change Maker of the Year.
5. Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX won the award for Change Maker of the Year.
6. Pooja Gupta, Vice President- Brand & Content Marketing won the award for Her Story - Women Changemaker.
On this occasion, Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said, “I am delighted that iTV network won these awards, as we have always believed in ethical and courageous journalism. These awards underscores iTV network’s unwavering commitment to deliver top-tier news to its audiences and are testament to our excellence in news broadcasting.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘4 out of every 5 readers look for festive offers in the newspaper’
In its third edition, Times Wishlist asked questions for the festive season
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 10:19 AM | 2 min read
In the age of digital, consumers still look to The Times of India group publications for brand and sale offers re-iterating the fact that the print medium is still the best for discovery. And the festive season is no exception. With the stock markets at an all-time high and many categories seeing healthy growth, brands are banking on the festive season to achieve their best performance of the year.
In its third edition, “Times Wishlist” was back this year asking the most important questions for the festive season. "Times Wishlist" is a one-of-a-kind campaign that asks consumers questions about their purchasing behaviour during the festive period.
This year was our most comprehensive analysis yet, with questions about not just what they want to buy but when they buy, where, and what sources influence their decisions. Emerging as the most popular choice, 4 out of 5 readers turn to newspapers for festive deals and offers and 3 in 4 prefer to shop in physical stores.
A whopping 56% of readers are looking to buy consumer durables this year, while 48% are in the market for mobile phones. 33% of people looking to buy mobile phones, intend to spend over Rs. 40,000 on the same. More than half of the readers who want to buy a car are planning to spend more than Rs. 20 lakhs.
There is also a lot of excitement around the regional festivals, with around 69% of readers in Kolkata looking forward to Durga Puja to make festive purchases, while over 35% in Ahmedabad will be shopping during Navratri.
It is now up to the brands to use these valuable insights to make their move, as there is a captive audience waiting.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Vijay to launch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 on Oct 1
The channel has onboarded 11 sponsors
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 4:46 PM | 3 min read
Star Vijay has announced the line-up of 11 sponsors for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 an unprecedented success. This season, presented by VIM Liquid and G Square, powered by Vasanth & Co and Brooke Bond 3 Roses, and featuring associate sponsors Atomberg, Kajaria Tiles, Chik Shampoo, Iswarya Fertility Center, Haier Appliances, Association of Mutual Funds in India and Fantastic Jeyachandran continues the tradition of delivering outstanding content to its audience.
“Bigg Boss Tamil is a tentpole property for advertisers, running for an impressive 15-week duration, perfectly aligning with the pivotal festive season when brands seek standout content. The timing couldn’t be better, with Star Vijay currently dominating prime time with a line-up of top shows in Tamil Nadu and the addition of Bigg Boss Tamil S7 will only enhance the already diverse and captivating content offerings. Across all seasons, sponsors have consistently found immense value in their association with Bigg Boss Tamil, and this season is no exception. With the exciting twist of not one, but two Bigg Boss houses, this season promises to deliver double the entertainment, excitement, and drama! The anticipation for this season has been quite high since the release of a series of promos making this announcement. The promos have garnered a staggering 25 million views in record time,” stated a press release.
Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited, expressed his excitement about securing the title sponsorship: "G Square is truly honoured and thrilled to announce that we have secured the coveted role of the title sponsor for the immensely popular TV show, Bigg Boss, on Vijay TV. This is a momentous occasion for us, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity. The association with Bigg Boss Season 7 opens new horizons for us, and we are excited to become an integral part of people's everyday lives through this iconic show."
NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "At Haier, we have always strived to be a part of the daily lives of Indian consumers by offering innovative, reliable, and technologically driven home appliances. Given that Tamil Nadu is an important market for Haier India, and over the years, we have received promising feedback from our consumers, the upcoming Season of Bigg Boss Tamil presents a great opportunity for us to further connect with our customers."
Arindam Paul, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer at Atomberg, shared his enthusiasm about the association, saying, "Bigg Boss Tamil is a beloved show across Tamil Nadu and will provide us with the right platform to reach out to more and more people in this region. We are very excited about this collaboration."
While the list of contestants remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain – Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 will feature a diverse group of individuals who have made their mark in various facets of pop culture. Their interactions, conflicts, friendships, and emotional moments, combined with the two Bigg Boss houses, will offer viewers an exhilarating rollercoaster of entertainment.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 is set to premiere on October 1st 6PM, 2023, airing on Star Vijay and streaming 24X7 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube