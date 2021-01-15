WhatsApp's new privacy policy challenged in Delhi HC
A delhi-based advocate has claimed that the norms hurt national security by sharing, transmitting, and storing user data in another country.
In his petition, Rohilla has alleged that WhatsApp hangs a “Damocles sword” over its users by asking them to accept the policy by 8th February. He also says that the norms hurt national security by sharing, transmitting, and storing user data in another country.
“WhatsApp has made a mockery out of our fundamental right to privacy while discharging a public function in India, besides jeopardizing the national security of the country by sharing, transmitting, and storing the users' data in some another country. There remains a possibility that that foreign country might be a hostile country to India,” the petition read.
“It virtually gives a 360-degree profile into a person’s online activity...WhatsApp has made a mockery out of our fundamental right to privacy,” added the petition.
Through his counsel Manohar Lal, Rohilla contended that the policy took away the choice to not share data with other Facebook-owned and third-party apps. “This type of arbitrary behaviour and browbeating cannot be accepted in a democracy and is complete ‘ultra vires’ (beyond its powers) and against the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India,” the petition read.
WhatsApp has previously said the policy update did not affect the privacy of messages with friends and family, as group chats are encrypted and the changes only relate to interactions with businesses.
