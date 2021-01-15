Hemant Malik, Prasoon Joshi, CVL Srinivas lead Impact Digital Power 100 Marketing List

Malik bagged the top spot, while Joshi and Srinivas took the second and third position respectively

Hemant Malik, Prasoon Joshi and CVL Srinivas have emerged leaders in the Impact Digital Power 100 Marketing List unveiled on Thursday.

Malik, Divisional CEO, Foods Business, ITC Limited, has bagged the top spot in the list. Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, has taken the second position and CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP, is ranked third.

The fourth spot has gone to Hindustan Unilever Limited’s Executive Director (Beauty and Personal Care) Priya Nair. On the fifth position is Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy, and on the sixth spot is Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, Group M.

Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Limited, is ranked seventh, and Sameer Satpathy, Divisional CEO, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, has bagged the eighth spot in the list.

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network India, and Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis, have grabbed the ninth and tenth spot respectively.

The Marketing 100 list names 100 most influential marketing and agency leaders in India based on their contribution to the growth of digital marketing and their industry and internal influence.

Impact Digital Power 100 2020 in its 3rd edition which is touted as the most definitive list featuring the most formidable personalities who have helped make the digital ecosystem in India.

Here’s the complete Impact Digital Power 100 Marketing List

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)