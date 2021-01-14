Impact Digital Power Business 100 List: HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta takes top position

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, has been ranked first in the Impact Digital Power Business 100 List unveiled on Wednesday. The second spot has been taken by Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC, while the third position has been bagged by Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Subcontinent, P&G, has been ranked fourth and Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is on the fifith position.

The sixth spot has been taken by Amit Goenka, President - Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEEL, and at the seventh position is HT Media’s Chairperson & Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia. NDTV’s Executive Co-Chairperson Prannoy Roy and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CEO & MD Uday Kotak are at the eighth and ninth position respectively. The 10th spot has been taken by Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

The Business 100 List comprises promoters and heads of media companies who have pioneered the digital revolution in the country through their vision, passion, and commitment. It also has names of the top leadership of companies (advertisers) that have supported the digital media as a marketing tool through their innovations and investments.

Impact Digital Power 100 2020, which is in its third edition, is touted as the most definitive list featuring the most formidable personalities who have helped build the digital ecosystem in India.

The other two lists of this year’s edition-- Marketing 100 List, and Digital 100 List—will be released on January 14, and January 15 respectively.

Here’s the complete Business 100 List

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)