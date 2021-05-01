First 17 matches of IPL 2021 reached 105 mn viewers, viewing minutes at 6.62 bn: BARC

Comparatively, the first 14 matches of IPL 2020 had a cumulative reach of 116 million viewers, and IPL 2019 had a cumulative reach of 101 million viewers for the first 17 matches

The first 17 matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have attained a cumulative reach of 105 million viewers, as per BARC India data for India 2+/ TV Only/ Live Matches Only/ VM.

Comparatively, the first 14 matches of IPL 2020 had a cumulative reach of 116 million viewers. IPL 2019 had a cumulative reach of 101 million viewers for the first 17 matches.





The viewing minutes for the 17 matches stood at 6.62 billion compared to 8.34 billion for the first 14 matches in IPL 2020 and 6.07 billion in IPL 2019.

Meanwhile, Star Sports 1 Hindi was the top channel across genres with 3928.6 AMA'000 in week 16. In the sports genre, Star Sports 1 Hindi was the top channel followed by Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.



IPL matches on Star Sports 1 Hindi were the most viewed programmes in the sports genre.

Match 17 between Mumbai India vs Punjab Kings was the most-watched match of the week with 22047 AMA'000. Match 15 between CSK and KKR was the second most-watched game with 20418 AMA'000 followed by Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match which garnered 20018 AMA'000.



The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Match 13) and Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad were at the fourth and fifth spots with 19677 AMA'000 and 19397 AMA'000. Earlier, Star India had announced that the network has clocked 323 million total impressions for the opening match of IPL 2021. The broadcaster had also claimed that the opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore received a tremendous response, bigger than opening matches of all other IPL editions held previously other than IPL 2020 and 42% higher than the edition in 2019. These are all per match numbers.

