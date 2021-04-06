Twitter Marketing India launches 8-week long series 'Share of Voice'

Twitter Marketing India (@TwitterMktgIN) is bringing Share of Voice - a new series for and with brands, marketers and creators in the country. Share of Voice is a voice content series, where creative experts will talk about all things advertising, content, social media and more. This will be an eight-week-long series, featuring influential industry voices who will share their views on the present and future of the marketing and advertising trends.

Share of Voice rests upon the uptick in the popularity of audio content. Audio formats have gained much popularity in recent times, and we’re seeing more and more creators leverage their voice - literally - to engage with their audiences. Twitter has also been experimenting successfully with audio - having introduced voice Tweets last year, then with voice DMs and now - Spaces. These formats have been received supremely well by audiences all over, and thus offer immense scope for brands and creators to maximise their creative potential.

That’s exactly what Share of Voice is aimed at - unlocking the potential of audio content through the voices of seasoned creative professionals. The series will kick-start on Friday, 09 April with Suchita Salwan (@suchitasalwan), Founder, LBB, Little Black Book, as she speaks about branding for Gen-Y in Marketing to Millennials. It will then follow an exciting eight-week lineup of voices such as Preeta Sukhtankar (@isPreeta), Founder, The Label Life; Kainaz Karmakar (@spalifekainaz), Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy; Disha Goenka Das (@disha), Head Marketing, Twitter APAC; Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra), ex-Zomato, Marketing Head - Mutt of Course; Pooja Jauhari (@PoojaJauhari), CEO, The Glitch; Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth), Founder, Monk Entertainment, and the likes.

Speaking on the same Preetha Athrey, Head Marketing, Twitter India said, “Twitter is all about what’s happening in the world. Our audience shapes and moves conversations that matter. Voice, as a medium has seen a rebirth in the past few months. It’s always been edgy and experimental and that’s something we’ve done with our new series. Share of Voice is a brand new voice content series by Twitter Marketing India where we talk about all things marketing, advertising, social media and more by using the voices of the most creative minds at work.

