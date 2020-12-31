Farewell to 2020: All that made news this year

As the extraordinary year draws to a close, we look back and bring to you all the big stories about the industry

As the extraordinary year draws to a close, we look back and bring to you all the big stories about the industry.

Print

IRS Q3: Dainik Jagran takes No. 1 spot in Hindi readership, TOI leads English dailies

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/irs-q3-dainik-jagran-takes-no-1-spot-in-hindi-readership-toi-leads-english-dailies-102122.html

COVID-19 update: No circulation of newspapers in Mumbai & around for next 2 days

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/no-circulation-of-newspapers-in-mumbai-around-for-next-2-days-103483.html

India Today confirms shutting down of Mail Today

https://www.exchange4media.com/amp/media-print-news/india-today-confirms-decision-to-shut-down-of-mail-today-106665.html

Second phase of retrenchment in print media: Is it stopping any time soon?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/second-phase-of-retrenchment-in-print-media-106690.html

Print media picks up pace in festive season with up to 75% recovery

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-media-picks-pace-in-festive-season-with-up-to-75-recovery-108724.html

Times Group to stop publication of Pune Mirror and relaunch Mumbai Mirror as weekly

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/times-group-to-stop-publication-of-pune-mirror-and-relaunch-mumbai-mirror-as-weekly-109455.html

TELEVISION

No BARC data on news channels for three months: Industry a divided house

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/no-barc-data-for-three-months-industry-a-divided-house-108375.html

BARC India FY20 net loss narrows, revenue increases

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-india-fy20-net-loss-narrows-revenue-increases-109399.html

CBI to probe fake TRP case on recommendation of UP govt

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/cbi-to-probe-fake-trp-row-on-recommendation-of-up-govt-108500.html

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case: Reports

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/republic-tv-editor-in-chief-arnab-goswami-arrested-in-2018-suicide-abetment-case-108836.html

TV news viewership scales new heights with COVID-19 coverage

https://www.exchange4media.com/coronavirus-news/tv-news-viewership-scales-new-heights-with-covid-19-coverage-103637.html

Does BTVI have a new owner?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/does-btvi-have-a-new-owner-109419.html

IPL 2020: Disney-Star India estimated to have crossed Rs 2,600 crore in revenue

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2020-disney-star-india-estimated-to-have-crossed-rs-2600-crore-in-revenue-109001.html

TV sees highest ad volume in 5 years: BARC

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/tv-sees-highest-ad-volume-in-5-years-barc-108870.html

IPL 13 sees 30% jump in per match viewership over last season

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-13-sees-30-jump-in-per-match-viewership-over-last-season-108563.html

RIL’s calling off deal with Sony, a strategic re-think for digital focus?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/rils-calling-off-deal-with-sony-a-strategic-re-think-for-digital-focus-108095.html

DIGITAL

Govt bans TikTok, Shareit & 57 other Chinese apps; gets a thumbs up from Indian companies

https://www.exchange4media.com/amp/digital-news/india-bans-tiktok-shareit-uc-browser-and-56-other-apps-105735.html

Govt brings online news platforms, content providers under MIB

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/govt-brings-online-news-platforms-content-providers-under-mib-108983.html

OTT giants expected to spend Rs 2824.9 cr on original content in India in 2021: Report

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-giants-expected-to-spend-rs-28249-cr-on-original-content-in-india-in-2021-report-109559.html

OOH

OOH players paving the way for a measurement system

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/ooh-players-paving-the-way-for-a-measurement-system-103372.html

Easing DOOH restrictions in Mumbai to make outdoor the must-have media for campaigns

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/dooh-in-mumbai-will-make-ooh-the-must-have-media-for-brand-campaigns-experts-102376.html

How ZEEL's teaser campaign #13KiTayyari rebooted traditional OOH advertising

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/how-zees-teaser-campaign-13kitayyari-rebooted-traditional-ooh-advertising-106094.html

OOH players chalk out COVID revival plan

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/ooh-players-chalk-out-covid-revival-plan-105763.html

Will OOH lose out on a big-ticket event like IPL 2020 due to Covid?

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/will-ooh-lose-out-on-a-big-ticket-event-like-ipl-2020-due-to-covid-107619.html

Will this Diwali rekindle the spark in OOH spends?

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/will-this-diwali-rekindle-the-spark-in-ooh-spends-108998.html

Did festive spending generate revenue growth for the OOH industry?

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/did-festive-spending-generate-revenue-growth-for-the-ooh-industry-109454.html

Will BMC's new rooftop hoarding policy bring cheer to the OOH biz?

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/will-bmcs-new-rooftop-hoarding-policy-bring-cheer-to-the-ooh-biz-103345.html

RADIO

Music to the ears: More ads, revenue for radio industry this festive season

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/music-to-the-ears-more-ads-better-revenue-for-radio-industry-this-festive-season-109535.html

Radio Mirchi unveils new identity, drops ‘radio’ from its logo

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-mirchi-unveils-new-identity-drops-radio-from-its-logo-109413.html

Were brands in tune with spending on radio this Diwali?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/were-brands-in-tune-with-spending-on-radio-this-diwali-109072.html

Radio hopeful of 'good news' for revenue by Q1 next year

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-hopeful-of-revenue-recovery-in-q1-of-next-year-109028.html

PR & CORP COMM

A look at PR industry’s most creative campaigns during lockdown

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/a-look-at-pr-industrys-most-creative-campaigns-during-lockdown-105001.html

How PR firms are driving influencer marketing for brands

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/how-pr-firms-are-driving-influencer-marketing-for-brands-107922.html

Clear skies ahead: How corp comm teams are allaying flyers' safety fears

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/clear-skies-ahead-so-how-are-corp-comm-teams-allaying-flyers-safety-fears-105347.html

Will regional PR agencies be game-changers in the years to come?

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/will-regional-pr-agencies-be-game-changers-in-the-years-to-come-104782.html

How Digital is playing the perfect protagonist for brand communication during the lockdown

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/how-digital-is-playing-the-perfect-protagonist-for-brand-communication-during-the-lockdown-103927.html