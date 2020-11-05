TV sees highest ad volume in 5 years: BARC

As per BARC data, Week 43 has registered 38.7 million seconds of ad volume on television, highest since Week 16 of 2015

The festive season has brought cheers to the industry as the television industry has witnessed the highest growth in ad volumes. Data for Week 43 of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has witnessed the highest-ever advertising volume on television since Week 16 of 2015.

As per the data, 38.7 million seconds is the highest ever ad volume on television in Week 43. The festive season and big-ticket properties have led to this growth and the ad volumes are also coming to normal.

Week 43 of 2018 saw 36.6 million seconds of ad volumes, the third highest spike and week 42 of 2020 seen the second highest spike and registered 37.9 million seconds and now the current week becomes the highest and set a new record with 38.7 million second of ad volumes. The television sector has witnessed a growth of 5.7% since 2018 (3rd highest) and 2.1% over the last week (2nd highest).