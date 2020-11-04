Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case

According to media reports, an architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an abetment to suicide case of 2018, according to media reports.

The journalist has been reportedly arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in Alibaugh. According to reports, the architect Avnay Naik, and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

The arrest has come at a time when the TRP scam investigation against Goswami is going on in Mumbai.

According to reports, this case goes back to 2018 when \Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

In 2018, the Alibaug police had filed a case of abetment to suicide but in 2019 the case was closed by Raigad Police.

In May 2020, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case after Adnya Naik, daughter of Avnay Naik, approached him.