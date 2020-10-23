IPL 13 sees 30% jump in per match viewership over last season

As per BARC data, the first 32 matches of IPL 2020 have been watched by 361 million people, registering 233.9 billion viewing minutes in the first four weeks of the tournament

The success story of the cricketing extravaganza called IPL continues with the latest BARC figures showing that the first 32 matches of IPL 2020 in the first four weeks (Week 38-41) have been watched by 361 million viewers (cume reach).

Data provided by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India further says that the total viewing minutes for the ongoing IPL season stands at 233.9 billion.

IPL 13 has thus recorded a jump of 30% in viewing minutes per match over the last season. While this season has registered 7.3 billion viewing minutes per match (32 matches), for IPL 12 the count was 5.6 billion (35 matches).

Similarly, IPL 13 has recorded a 11% hike in cume reach at 110 million versus 99 million in IPL 12 for 35 matches. This year, IPL has witnessed a 15% hike in average time spent per match as compared to the last season.

In a recent interview with exchange4media, Gautam Thakar, former CEO (Thakar resigned a few weeks back) of Star Sports said this year IPL was going to be the biggest-ever both in terms of viewership and revenue. The broadcaster had sold 95% of inventory even before the start of the season, with 18 sponsors on board.

As per media reports, in 2019, Star India made approximately Rs 2,200 crore in terms of ad revenue, including both digital and TV. This year, it is expected to set a new benchmark.

As reported earlier by exchange4media, in the first week of IPL-13, 269 million viewers watched IPL in its opening week, a 15% growth in viewing minutes as compared to 2019.

IPL 2020 started on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.