Govt brings online news platforms, content providers under MIB

The government has brought online news platforms and content providers under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). The government has issued a gazette notification for the same.

In a notification dated November 9, the President has approved the order to bring web films, digital news and current affairs under I&B ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar.

The notification stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, the President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, namely:-



1. (1) These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020.

(2) They shall come into force at once.



In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading “MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING (SOOCHANA AUR PRASARAN MANTRALAYA)” after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely:-



“VA. DIGITAL/ONLINE MEDIA

22A. Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers.

22B. News and current affairs content on online platforms.”