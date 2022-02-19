Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Pitch Madison Advertising Report: Digital AdEx to grow by 30% in 2022
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/pmar-adex-to-grow-by-20-in-2022-to-touch-rs-90000-cr-118523.html
MIB fully apprised of news rating roll-out plan: BARC CEO Nakul Chopra
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-giving-opt-in-opt-out-options-on-subscribers-request-nakul-chopra-118557.html
Is online video changing the social media marketing landscape?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/is-online-video-changing-the-social-media-marketing-landscape-118558.html
'LML Electric will become a Make in India brand soon'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-want-to-focus-on-what-is-lacking-in-the-market-what-consumers-want-dr-yogesh-bhatia-118482.html
Sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy: Neeraj Akhoury, Ambuja Cements
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/sustainability-is-at-the-heart-of-our-business-strategy-neeraj-akhoury-ambuja-cements-118507.html
Clarity, analytical ability & creativity are timeless marketing skills: Sudhir Sitapati
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/clarity-analytical-ability-creativity-are-timeless-marketing-skills-sudhir-sitapati-118531.html
HUL continues to be most advertised group on TV in week 6: BARC
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/hul-continues-to-be-most-advertised-group-on-tv-in-week-6-barc-118565.html
'We are on track to achieving a target of $250 mn revenue by March 2022'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/we-are-on-track-to-achieving-a-target-of-250-mn-revenue-by-march-2022-118556.html
The hitchhiker's guide to moving from mainline to digital advertising
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/the-hitchhikers-guide-to-moving-from-mainline-to-digital-advertising-118506.html
GroupM TYNY 2022 Report: India ad spends to grow by 22%
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/groupm-tyny-2022-report-india-ad-spends-to-grow-by-22-118492.html
Remembering Bappi Da through his ad campaigns
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/remembering-bappi-da-through-his-ad-campaigns-118519.html
9 of 10 consumers prefer brands that take a stand on social issues: P&G's Sharat Verma
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/9-out-of-10-consumers-prefer-brands-that-take-a-stand-on-social-cultural-issues-118445.html
