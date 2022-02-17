Clarity, analytical ability & creativity are timeless marketing skills: Sudhir Sitapati

The Indian consumer market is evolving very fast but the fundamentals of marketing will remain the same, noted Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 in Mumbai on Wednesday. He shared with the audience interesting and enlightening insights from the ‘The New Marketing PlayBook’.

Sitapati’s session was centred on 3 points – what will never change in marketing; what might change, and what will surely change.

Fundamentals, Sitapati said, constitute 90-95% of the marketing world. According to Sitapati, the fundamentals of marketing constitute of – Insight, Positioning, Proposition & Big Idea. “They have remained the same since the past 150 years or so. These fundamentals make 90% of the marketing game and these won't change,” he noted.

“Marketers need to work on the remaining 5 per cent. This would require three core competencies -strategic clarity, problem-solving approach using algorithms and creativity. If you have these three skills, you will be at the top of your job. If you have none, then you need to upskill to remain competitive,” Sitapati contended.

Sitapati went on to talk about how the marketing world always required one to possess these competencies but how certain paraphernalia around the job used to camouflage them. However, he noted that “those overheads are disappearing very fast. The pandemic ensured that the paraphernalia disappeared quickly making these competencies more profound”.

Moving on, Sitapati noted that the digital revolution falls under the “might change” category. He elaborated this point with the help of two Cinthol advertisements – one from the yesteryears featuring Vinod Khanna and the other from the recent past. Citing these examples, Sitapati explained that even though the fundamentals of the soap ad have remained the same, centring around masculinity, the very definition of masculinity has drastically changed over time.

Sitapati also spoke about how six-second video formats are likely to surpass the 30-second or 60-second TV ads. “Lots of things are being customized and most things and processes may not be needed in the future,” he noted while referring to aspects of marketing he believed will surely change.

“The approach to marketing is changing fast with the emergence of digital advertising.” Sitapati also emphasised the need to upskill ourselves and the willingness to adapt to views.

“Clarity, analytical ability and creativity are going to remain as timeless skills. This is my big bet in the new age marketing,” Sitapati noted while concluding the session.

