HUL continues to be most advertised group on TV in week 6: BARC

Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean replaces Rummycircle to become the most advertised brand this week

Hindustan Unilever continued to lead the advertisers' list of week 6, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India weekly data. Meanwhile, Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean replaced Rummycircle to become the most advertised brand

Hindustan Unilever registered 5080.24 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt Benckiser Group at the second position with 3939.77 ad vol ('000 secs) and Procter & Gamble at the third position with 1168.74 ad vol ('000 secs).

Godrej Group grabbed the fourth position with 935.79 ad vol ('000 secs), Cadbury's India stood on the fifth position with 924.4 ad vol ('000 secs). The sixth spot was taken by Tata (G) with 581.2 ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by Marico with 552.98 ad vol ('000 secs).

ITC took the eighth slot and registered 503.74 ad vol ('000 secs) and GlaxoSmithKline Group of companies grabbed the ninth position with 501.23 ad vol ('000 secs). Amazon Online India stood at number ten with 414.62 ad vol ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean was the top brand this week with 704.34 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Harpic Bathroom Cleaner at the second position with 342.66 (000 secs) ad volume and Ultratech Cement at the third position with 325.52 (000 secs) ad volume. Rummycircle.com, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Policybazzar.com, and Dettol Toilet Soaps bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 317.12(000 secs) ad volume, 270.56 (000 secs) ad volume, 263.28(000 secs) ad volume, and 255.62(000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Foaming Hand Wash, Meesho app, and Clinic Plus Shampoo bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 255.62(000 secs), 229.1 (000 secs), and 219.87 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

