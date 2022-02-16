Remembering Bappi Da through his ad campaigns

One of the most iconic singer-composers in India, ‘disco king’ Bappi Lahiri passed away earlier today in a Mumbai hospital after battling serious health issues. He was 69. Best known for introducing synthesized disco music to the Indian film industry, Lahiri’s notable work spanned across decades, starting with the late 1970s. He lent his music and voice to a number of hit Bollywood movies including Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sailaab, and Sharaabi among many others.

Apart from his obvious musical talent, Bappi Da was also known for his trademark style, which prominently included numerous gold ornaments. His interesting personality also attracted the attention of many brands and he was quite a star in the ad world too. Here are some of the ads that Bappi Da featured in.

7 Up ‘Sone Ke Nimbu’

In 2009, Pepsico roped in Bappi Lahiri for the promotions of its brand 7 Up’s under the crown offers, which gave the buyers a chance to win gold lemons. Bappi Lahiri’s King of Bling personality fitted right in with the brand’s proposition and Bappi Da was featured in a quirky ad created by BBDO.

Domex ‘Germs Ka The End’

Big FM and Domex (from HUL) joined hands for an appealing radio campaign in 2013 to promote the latter’s ‘Germs Ka The End’ proposition. In a concept curated by Mindshare, the campaign targeted at markets of Maharashtra and South India featured a song rendition by music director and singer Bappi Lahiri titled ‘The End’. The song was conceptualised and composed by Big FM’s internal team and sung by Bappi Lahiri.

CRED ‘Not Everyone Gets It’

Most recently, in 2020, Bappi Lahiri joined celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in CRED’s hilarious IPL campaign. Lahiri was seen auditioning for the CRED campaign, wherein the brand was trying to poke fun at brands that use celebrities for endorsements.

