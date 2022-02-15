'LML Electric will become a Make in India brand soon'

In today's edition of ‘Pride of India Brands 2021’ series, Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML Electric, shares how the company has surpassed uncertainties, its investment plans and the road ahead

Lohia Machinery Limited (LML), now rebranded to LML Electric, is an iconic automobile brand based in Kanpur which created a sensation in the eighties and nineties with its scooters and motorcycles range. The company manufactured the products in collaboration with Piaggio and Daelim.

After facing ups and downs in the last two decades, the plant was eventually shut down in 2018. A few months ago, LML Electric announced its comeback to the Indian two-wheeler market by venturing into the electric mobility space. The automaker has forged a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, a two-wheeler producer formerly manufacturing motorcycles for Harley Davidson, in India. The company had earlier stated that it would invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next 3-5 years.

The company is currently laying down the “groundwork” to enter the EV market with a bang, however, it is tight-lipped over its investors, features of the electric scooter, and the upcoming product range. In a conversation with e4m, Dr Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML, shared how the company revived and managed to bounce back despite looming uncertainties.

Excerpts of the interview:

When and how did you plan to start afresh with the electric scooter, that too in collaboration with Saera Electric to manufacture at their Bawal, Haryana plant?

We were planning to launch some electric vehicles ever since 2018. We had started exporting but we could buy the global LML brand in August 2021. At that time, we came across the idea of electric scooters. We decided to infuse our brand with the electric vehicle segment and then we approached Saera Electric for manufacturing. The company has hired people with 20-25 years of industry experience. They have already started working on it.

A decision to collaborate with Saera Electric was taken because they had been manufacturing Harley Davidson bikes till some time ago. Also, they have a technological advance and large manufacturing facility. The bikes worth Rs 50-60 lakh were being exported from here to many advanced countries. Moreover, they have robotic machinery and deeper technology that can support LML Electric's vision. Such a wonderful plant was lying idle so we decided to have a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto.

We are not bothered about what is going on in the automobile sector but we want to focus on what is lacking in the market and what consumers want. This partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine the future of EV manufacturing in India.

Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML Electric

What will be the cost of the scooter? Do you have some models for women as well?

We are not focussing on the cost as of now. Our focus is to launch the best product with all crucial features and for that our team is working hard to incorporate all those features in the product that other brands don’t have.

We don’t want it to be named as an electric vehicle. Our target is to empower people with the best electric scooter they have ever had. That is why we call it ‘Empowered Vehicles' rather than merely Electric Vehicles. Women, men, and the elderly all can drive that scooter.

The company witnessed many ups and downs in the later years despite being a successful brand in the beginning and giving tough competition to the Bajaj offerings. What were those challenges that led to a shutdown?

Let bygones be bygones. We have to focus on the present and look forward to the future. The fact that people still remember the brand is quite encouraging for us. Europeans hold us in high regard and call us God. This is enough to bounce back.

How do you plan to raise investment for manufacturing?

We have restarted as a bootstrap company. As of now, our group company SG group is investing the money. We are holding discussions with the private investors too. However, we are not much worried about the investors. We want to focus on giving the best experience to consumers through various applications and features in our vehicles.

LML Electric had partnered with global brands Piaggio and Daelim in the past. Now, we heard that you have planned a transition into a 100 percent ‘Make in India’ company by the end of 2025. How will you go about it?

When LML started in the seventies, the situation was different. Roping in international brands was inevitable. Now, India is technologically advanced. I am sure LML Electric will become a “Make in India” brand soon.

Do you have any plans to restart your Kanpur plant?

We have just begun. Several state governments are in talks with us including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh as they want us to establish our plant there. We are internally evaluating all proposals. I will be visiting Lucknow in UP soon to discuss the potential there.

The market is evolving fast. Wherever we get the best opportunity at the earliest, we will tie up and start setting up plants. Can’t disclose details at this point in time.

How has the Automobile market evolved over the past 50 years?

India’s contribution to the global automobile sector is huge. Hero, Bajaj, and LML Electric. The company had come up with a premium vehicle without following any other brands. It rather created a concept of its own by establishing emotions and sentiments with the customers. Since we announced a relaunch, I have been receiving plenty of congratulatory messages on LinkedIn and other social media platforms. Our associates and partners wish to work with us again. We will complete 50 years on September 29 this year and promise to repeat the history of making 50 lakh scooters once again.

Do you plan to launch more vehicles in the future?

On the occasion of the Golden Jubilee on September 29, we will unveil our new product range. I would like to assure LML’s well-wishers that we would deliver far better than in the past. I would like to reveal much as we wish to surprise our consumers and well-wishers on the 50th milestone. Besides, the industry is also watching us closely. I would like to assure everyone that the Deepak Singania family, which has established and nurtured the LML Electric, is leaving no stone unturned to serve public once again.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)