Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was a momentous one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Let’s take a look at the various key stories of this week.
ITC Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Hemant Malik and the Jury Chair for e4m Maddies 2021 said that the mobile marketing has become the mainstay for advertising.
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/mobile-marketing-has-now-become-the-mainstay-hemant-malik-117064.html
At e4m’s 'Maddies Awards 2021', Prasad, Founder & CEO of Bobble AI, spoke about the significance of keyboard inputs in user data collection
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/every-interaction-on-mobile-phone-generates-valuable-data-for-marketeers-ankit-prasad-117065.html
ZEEL re-enters sports broadcasting biz, acquires UAE T20 League TV rights for 10 years
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zeel-re-enters-sports-broadcasting-biz-acquires-uae-t20-league-tv-rights-for-10-years-117092.html
Will 5G be the catalyst for digital advertising?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/will-5g-be-the-catalyst-to-digital-advertising-117091.html
Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/parag-agrawal-to-replace-jack-dorsey-as-twitter-ceo-117088.html
YouTube's new rule requires news publishers to furnish details of accounts to MIB
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/youtubes-new-rule-requires-news-publishers-to-furnish-details-of-accounts-to-mib-117105.html
Srinivasan Swamy elected AFAA Chairman
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/srinivasan-swamy-elected-afaa-chairman-117118.html
LinkedIn launches in Hindi
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/linkedin-launches-in-hindi-117132.html
Sanjiv Puri is the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/sanjiv-puri-is-the-impact-person-of-the-year-2020-award-117147.html
Facebook’s FY21 ad revenue up 41% at Rs 9,326 crore
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/facebooks-fy21-ad-revenue-up-41-at-rs-9326-crore-117158.html
IPOY 2020: The Evening In Pictures
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/ipoy-2020-the-evening-in-pictures-117170.html
