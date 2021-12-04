Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

ITC Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Hemant Malik and the Jury Chair for e4m Maddies 2021 said that the mobile marketing has become the mainstay for advertising.

At e4m’s 'Maddies Awards 2021', Prasad, Founder & CEO of Bobble AI, spoke about the significance of keyboard inputs in user data collection

ZEEL re-enters sports broadcasting biz, acquires UAE T20 League TV rights for 10 years

Will 5G be the catalyst for digital advertising?

Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

YouTube's new rule requires news publishers to furnish details of accounts to MIB

Srinivasan Swamy elected AFAA Chairman

LinkedIn launches in Hindi

Sanjiv Puri is the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020

Facebook’s FY21 ad revenue up 41% at Rs 9,326 crore

IPOY 2020: The Evening In Pictures

