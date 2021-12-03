IPOY 2020: The Evening In Pictures

The exchange4media group on Thursday honoured Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Limited, with the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020 Award. The event was graced by some of the biggest names in the Advertising, Media and Marketing domain. The chief guest for the ceremony was Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development.
Here are some of the special moments captured through the evening.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Exchange4media ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri IPOY 2020 Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno