IPOY 2020: The Evening In Pictures

Take a look at some special moments captured through the evening

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 1:38 PM
IPOY

The exchange4media group on Thursday honoured Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Limited, with the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020 Award. The event  was graced by some of the biggest names in the Advertising, Media and Marketing domain. The chief guest for the ceremony was Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development.

Here are some of the special moments captured through the evening.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Exchange4media ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri IPOY 2020 Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi honoured with Indian Personality of the Year 2021 at IFFI, Goa
17 minutes ago

smriti irani

Women of calibre do not need favours to be recognised for their work: Smriti Irani
3 hours ago

IPOY

Interventions to help society during pandemic our biggest impact: Sanjiv Puri
6 hours ago