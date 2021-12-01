YouTube's new rule requires news publishers to furnish details of accounts to MIB

Video streaming giant YouTube has said that it is updating its Terms of Service effective January 5, 2022 to help clarify and make it easier to understand what to expect while using the service. The update requires Indian news publishers to furnish the details of their accounts on YouTube to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

"Google is also required to inform you under Rule 5 of the Indian Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021) Rules, 2021 that if you are a publisher of news or current affairs content, you are required to furnish the details of your accounts on YouTube to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India," YouTube said in a notification to its users.

Unlike TV and print, there is no licencing or registration criteria for digital news publishers who disseminate to news and current affairs content through digital platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, or Twitter.

It also said that the violation of the updated policy will result in warnings or loss of access or termination of account. "Please make sure you read these updates and remember that the Terms and Google’s Privacy Policy apply to your use of YouTube. Violation of these agreements may result in warnings or further action including loss of access or termination of all or part of your account."

YouTube said it is providing more transparency about how it develops, improve, and updates its service, including more detail about the reasons it makes changes and updates, and the advanced notice it provides to users. While YouTube's terms remain a legal document, the platform said it has done its best to make them easier to understand. "This includes reorganizing some sections (such as Account Suspension and Termination) and rewording others (such as Changing this Agreement)," it added.

The platform said that the use of YouTube has always been subject to the Community Guidelines and its strikes process. "We’re now explicitly including the Community Guidelines strikes information in the Terms to increase transparency. There are no changes to how Community Guidelines strikes operate, or when a channel or content might receive a strike."

In the Uploading Content section, YouTube has included additional examples of content that is considered illegal under Indian law and the consequences when our systems identify such content. In order to increase transparency, it is explicitly including YouTube’s Community Guidelines strikes process in the Terms. Strikes are issued to channels that violate our Community Guidelines.

On account suspension and termination, YouTube said that the same has been amended by changing the wordings to make it more straightforward and easier to read. "We deleted the section headed Terminations by YouTube for Service Changes because our ability to discontinue a service, should we need to, is now covered by the Develop, Improve and Update the Service section. We also moved the sentence describing your ability to export content from the Account Suspension and Termination section to the Develop, Improve and Update the Service section," the platform said.

