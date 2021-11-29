Every interaction on mobile phone generates valuable data for marketeers: Ankit Prasad

The voice, visual and textual conversations on smartphones are being enhanced day by day, thanks to technological advances and artificial intelligence. The tiny buttons on cell phone keyboards which you often press to order food from Swiggy or buy a pair of jeans from Amazon, are big data mines for tech companies that are developing smarter applications such as contextual recommendations for auto typing, relevant emojis, GIFs, stickers among others.

“Keyboards play a crucial role in mobile phones. All apps require keyboard functions whether you shop on Amazon or order food from Zomato or look for something on Google or download an app from App Store. Every interaction on a mobile phone generates valuable data. Marketeers can harness these exclusive, powerful and crucial data to get the actionable insights for their upcoming ad and marketing campaigns,” Ankit Prasad - Founder & CEO of Bobble AI said, underlining the significance of keyboard inputs in user data collection and its usage. Prasad was speaking on “Advertising & Marketing superpowers of a humble conversation” during the e4m’s grand event “Maddies 2021” held on Friday at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

Bobble AI is a conversation media platform that uses artificial intelligence to create personalized content for mobile keyboards, enriching users' conversations with expressive and personalized content including stickers, GIFs, and emojis, deep localization with over 100 languages, contextual recommendations, speech-to-text etc. The company provides its AI-based innovative applications to smartphone makers.

Prasad further explained, “On an average, a user spends 3.5 hrs a day on his mobile phone, of which 30 minutes are used on keyboards. Users unlock their screen 400 times a day and the keyboard is opened an average 120 times. Using the data of 65 million users for our tech innovations, we empower expressions, enable localisations and make your conversions extremely intelligent.

“This is the first time in the world that a company is able to connect a real-time consumers' insight to a smartphone conversation platform. The AI-powered predictive audience segmentation based on deep smartphone data can be used to leverage in smartly predicting the consumers' likelihood to use the services,” Prasad said.

He added that the company is fully compliant with data protection law (GDPR) while collecting users' data for marketing campaigns.“Brands are using keyboard stickers and emojis to explain their story to millions of their customers in emotional manners. With millions of conversations happening over the apps, users can become Brand ambassadors,” Prasad added, calling for marketeers to use these billions of conversations to amplify their campaign and convert consumers into their brand ambassadors.

Urging marketeers to consider general consumers as influencers, Prasad said, “One may not be an actor like Shah Rukh Khan with millions of followers, but in his own limited capacity, he or she can wield influence on 40-50 people in the network who trust him/her words. Millions of people are already talking about their favourite brands in WhatsApp groups. Now, its marketers turn to empower them to become their brand ambassadors.”

Gurugram-based Prasad started his session by paying tribute to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attack that occurred in Mumbai in 2008. On how Bobble AI was conceived in his mind, Prasad explained, “About 20 years ago when I was in the school, SMS chats used to make our nights colourful. The old-school romance used to happen over SMS. When I went to college, Facebook and Messenger became the major platforms to communicate. From planning a party to sharing party photos, everything shifted to Facebook and Messenger. I had to drop out from IIT Delhi in the third year of BTech due to absenteeism.”

“Then I created a LinkedIn account with a dream to become an entrepreneur someday. I started discussions and debates with professional experts on relevant topics. Then discussions started happening on Twitter on trending topics. Meanwhile, all conversations, including business ones, moved to Whatsapp. These conversations on different platforms on mobile phones are the prime reasons why Bobble AI came into existence. It sought to create a holistic conversation media platform enhancing users' experience using Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Prasad further noted, telling the viewers about his journey from a college dropout to a successful entrepreneur.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)