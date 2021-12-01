Srinivasan Swamy elected AFAA Chairman

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), at its General Body Meeting, held on 1st. December 2021, elected Srinivasan Swamy as its Chairman for a term of four years. Swamy, a doyen of advertising, who is well known as the Chairman of R K SWAMY HANSA group, has held leadership positions in many industry bodies at a national and global level. He has been Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), Chairman Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA), President Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), IAA India Chapter, Chairman Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), President All India Management Association (AIMA), to name a few. A more detailed profile of Swamy is attached along with his photograph.

Says Swamy, "This is a privilege not just for me but for the Indian marcom community at large. The AFAA not just hosts the prestigious AdAsia conference, but is also connected with AdStars, and runs the widely acclaimed FastTrack program where young professionals are trained and transformed in a three-day program. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the communications industry in Asia, as well as seeing how AFAA can work along with other global industry Associations and further the cause of professionalism."

India gave AFAA two distinguished Chairmen in the past – Gautam Rakshit and Pradeep Guha. Unfortunately both of them passed away recently.

AFAA is represented in India by the Advertising Council of India (ACI) whose members are The Advertising Club, Advertising Agencies Association of India, the India Chapter of International Advertising Association, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Association and the Indian Society of Advertisers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)