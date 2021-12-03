Facebook’s FY21 ad revenue up 41% at Rs 9,326 crore

Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook India has reported a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in gross advertising revenue at Rs 9,326 crore for financial year 2020-21, according to media reports.

The net revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore during the period. Its net profit for the fiscal (April-March), however, declined 6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 128 crore, said reports quoting regulatory filings by the company with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The company ended up paying a Rs 518 crore equalisation levy to government on the gross ad revenue, reports said.

