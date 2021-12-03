Facebook’s FY21 ad revenue up 41% at Rs 9,326 crore

The net revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 9:35 AM
facebook

Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook India has reported a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in gross advertising revenue at Rs 9,326 crore for financial year 2020-21, according to media reports. 

The net revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore during the period. Its net profit for the fiscal (April-March), however, declined 6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 128 crore, said reports quoting regulatory filings by the company with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

 The company ended up paying a Rs 518 crore equalisation levy to government on the gross ad revenue, reports said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Social media Facebook Meta Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Parag Agrawal

There is no limit to what we can do together, Parag Agrawal writes to his employees
42 minutes ago

NXT Digital

NXTDIGITAL raises Rs 560.13 crore from rights issue
15 hours ago

Ericsson

5G subscriber base in India projected to swell to 500 million by 2027: Ericsson
15 hours ago