Facebook’s FY21 ad revenue up 41% at Rs 9,326 crore
The net revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore
Meta Platforms Inc-owned Facebook India has reported a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in gross advertising revenue at Rs 9,326 crore for financial year 2020-21, according to media reports.
The net revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore during the period. Its net profit for the fiscal (April-March), however, declined 6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 128 crore, said reports quoting regulatory filings by the company with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
The company ended up paying a Rs 518 crore equalisation levy to government on the gross ad revenue, reports said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube