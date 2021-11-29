Mobile marketing has now become the mainstay: Hemant Malik

Malik, Divisional Chief Executive - Foods, ITC and the Jury Chair for The Maddies 2021, also noted that the measurability of mobile medium makes it an ideal advertising platform

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 9:33 AM
Hemant Malik

ITC Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Hemant Malik and the Jury Chair for e4m Maddies 2021 said that the mobile marketing has become the mainstay for advertising.

"Mobile marketing has now become the mainstay and very soon non-mobile marketing or non-digital will be extra to it," he said during his address at the Maddies 2021 on Friday.

He also said that the measurability of mobile medium makes it an ideal advertising platform.

"From a marketers' perspective, marketing has become much more real, measurable and that is what I saw when I was interacting with my jury. Everybody in the jury was looking at the result in the form of business or in terms of shares," he stated.

Malik noted that marketing is no longer just about looking at the number of views and likes. "It is good that marketers can measure what they are investing on," he averred.

He noted that the experience of being the jury chair of Maddies 2021 has been phenomenal. "Once you reach a certain age you don't understand the new technology, but I thought it makes me not get into my comfort zone and I can actually learn," he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Jury chair Mobile marketing Itc ltd Hemant Malik The Maddies 2021 Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
McDonald’s India campaign

In new campaign, McDonald’s celebrates its 25th anniversary in North and East India
1 hour ago

Ferns N Petals campaign

Ferns N Petals breaks stigma built around HIV with new campaign ahead of World AIDS Day
2 hours ago

Neil Baram

'We combine the power of human intelligence & AI to deliver customer experience at scale'
6 hours ago