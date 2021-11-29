Mobile marketing has now become the mainstay: Hemant Malik

ITC Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Hemant Malik and the Jury Chair for e4m Maddies 2021 said that the mobile marketing has become the mainstay for advertising.

"Mobile marketing has now become the mainstay and very soon non-mobile marketing or non-digital will be extra to it," he said during his address at the Maddies 2021 on Friday.



He also said that the measurability of mobile medium makes it an ideal advertising platform.



"From a marketers' perspective, marketing has become much more real, measurable and that is what I saw when I was interacting with my jury. Everybody in the jury was looking at the result in the form of business or in terms of shares," he stated.



Malik noted that marketing is no longer just about looking at the number of views and likes. "It is good that marketers can measure what they are investing on," he averred.



He noted that the experience of being the jury chair of Maddies 2021 has been phenomenal. "Once you reach a certain age you don't understand the new technology, but I thought it makes me not get into my comfort zone and I can actually learn," he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)