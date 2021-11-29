Mobile marketing has now become the mainstay: Hemant Malik
Malik, Divisional Chief Executive - Foods, ITC and the Jury Chair for The Maddies 2021, also noted that the measurability of mobile medium makes it an ideal advertising platform
"Mobile marketing has now become the mainstay and very soon non-mobile marketing or non-digital will be extra to it," he said during his address at the Maddies 2021 on Friday.
He also said that the measurability of mobile medium makes it an ideal advertising platform.
"From a marketers' perspective, marketing has become much more real, measurable and that is what I saw when I was interacting with my jury. Everybody in the jury was looking at the result in the form of business or in terms of shares," he stated.
Malik noted that marketing is no longer just about looking at the number of views and likes. "It is good that marketers can measure what they are investing on," he averred.
He noted that the experience of being the jury chair of Maddies 2021 has been phenomenal. "Once you reach a certain age you don't understand the new technology, but I thought it makes me not get into my comfort zone and I can actually learn," he added.
