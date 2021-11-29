Parag Agrawal To Replace Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO

The move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 10:57 PM
Parag

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, ceding the position to the company's Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

The move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022, Twitter said in a statement Monday.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey said in the statement. "My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

 Agarwal took to his Twitter account to share the news and expressed his gratitude to Dorsey and the team. "Deep gratitude for Jack Dorsey and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," he wrote.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Jack dorsey Twitter Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
achit setia

‘We plan to make Myntra social commerce platform akin to live TV with specialised content’
16 hours ago

OTT

Streaming Success: OTT platforms see better than expected ad growth in festive season
16 hours ago

Kusha Kapila

'It’s a constant struggle with pain, self-doubt to be a successful content creator on web'
15 hours ago