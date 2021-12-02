Sanjiv Puri is the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020

Chairman and MD, ITC Ltd, has been awarded this title for making the company an incredibly stable and strong conglomerate and turning it into one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Limited, is the recipient of the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2020 Award, instituted by the exchange4media Group, to recognize excellence in the Advertising, Media and Marketing domain. He has been awarded this title for transforming a 100-year-old company, driving ITC to change with the times, making it an incredibly stable and strong conglomerate, flexible, agile, and digitally focused too, along with turning ITC into one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India.

After taking over as Chairman of ITC, Sanjiv Puri revitalized the FMCG business developing categories for the future. During the pandemic ITC launched a record number of 120 products especially in the Hygiene segment which was the need of the hour and tasted success with a majority. During the three years since assuming the top role from FY17 to FY20, ITC’s Earnings Per Share grew by 47%. Over a similar period, revenue from FMCG increased from around Rs 10,000 crores to nearly Rs 15,000 crores, driven by its 25 powerful mother brands. A champion of sustainability, under his dynamic leadership, ITC is fashioning new business models at the intersection of digital, sustainability & enterprise strengths.

The other nominees for the coveted award, which is now in its 16th year, were Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia; Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato; Falguni Nayar, CEO & founder, Nykaa; Harsh Jain, Bhavit Sheth; Co-founders, Dream11; Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini, Founders, Swiggy; Nitish Mittersain, Founder & Joint MD, Nazara Technologies; Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad and RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul)

Past winners of the IPOY award include Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s, Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India, Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, Arnab Goswami, then President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd; Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group; Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting; Agnello Dias, Founder, Taproot India, Haresh Chawla, then Group CEO, Network18 and Viacom18; Uday Shankar, then CEO, Star India; Raghav Bahl, Founder, Network18 and Rajdeep Sardesai, then Editor-in-Chief, CNN-IBN.

The IMPACT Person of the Year 2020 award was presented by ABP Network, co-powered by Zee5- Dekhtey Reh Jaogey, and the Co-Gold Partners were Discovery Plus and The Hindu BusinessLine

