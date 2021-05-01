Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was filled with key developments from the world of media. Here, we have captured everything that made headlines in the past week.
The demise of Aaj Tak, Rohit Sardana, came a s a shock to everyone. The 42-year-old veteran journalist died of cardiac arrest a few days after he was tested positive for Covid. https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/aaj-taks-rohit-sardana-passes-away-112673.html
The week also saw ZEE5 India Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships Anita Nayyar has moved on from the organisation after a one-year stint
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/anita-nayyar-moves-on-from-zee5-india-112658.html
Cheil India controversy lays bare the inhumane 'hustle culture' of the marketing industry
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/cheil-india-controversy-exposes-inhumane-hustle-culture-of-the-marketing-industry-112661.html
Delhi Capitals and Fever FM launch ‘Project Plasma’ to encourage survivors to donate plasma
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/delhi-capitals-fever-fm-launch-project-plasma-to-encourage-survivors-to-donate-plasma-112631.html
boAt donates INR 50 Lac to hospitals and Covid-care centers across Delhi
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/boat-donates-inr-50-lac-to-hospitals-and-covid-care-centers-across-delhi-112628.html
BYJU'S sets up Rs 20 crore CEO's fund for employee COVID relief
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/byjus-sets-up-rs-20-crore-ceos-fund-for-employee-covid-relief-112618.html
Covid 19 leads in biggest worry of urban Indians, followed by unemployment: Ipsos survey
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/covid-19-leads-in-biggest-worry-of-urban-indians-followed-by-unemployment-ipsos-survey-112633.html
Also, two big events took place this week - e4m TV First Conference & Prime Time Awards Jury Meet
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/good-communication-delights-and-rewards-consumers-112611.html
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/prime-time-awards-jury-meet-impactful-clutter-breaking-entries-make-the-cut-111809.html
IPL 2021: On-ground & franchise sponsorship revenue projected to cross Rs 1100 crore
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/ipl-2021-on-ground-franchise-sponsorship-revenue-projected-to-cross-rs-1100-crore-112662.html
