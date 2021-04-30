Aaj Tak's Rohit Sardana passes away

The veteran journalist had tested positive for Covid and was admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday; he died of a heart attack today

Aaj Tak anchor and senior journalist Rohit Sardana has passed away. The veteran journalist had tested positive for Covid and admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday; he died of a heart attack today.

Sardana had risen through the ranks, from starting out as a copy editor in the early 2000s. Over the years, he was worked with Zee News as an executive editor and anchor.

Zee News's Sudhir Chaudhary posted the news on Twitter, expressing his shock over Sardana's demise.

अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..

ॐ शान्ति — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

Senior journalist Bhupendra Chaubey of India Ahead also gave his condolences: “I never worked with Rohit. But always admired him for his civility and candidness. We had often discussed the possibility of working together in some form. It’s a huge loss to the journalistic fraternity with passing away of Rohit. “

At the time of his passing, he was with Aaj Tak as a senior anchor.

