Aaj Tak's Rohit Sardana passes away

The veteran journalist had tested positive for Covid and was admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday; he died of a heart attack today

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 1:06 PM
rohit sardana

Aaj Tak anchor and senior journalist Rohit Sardana has passed away. The veteran journalist had tested positive for Covid and admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday; he died of a heart attack today.

Sardana had risen through the ranks, from starting out as a copy editor in the early 2000s. Over the years, he was worked with Zee News as an executive editor and anchor.

Zee News's Sudhir Chaudhary posted the news on Twitter, expressing his shock over Sardana's demise.

Senior journalist Bhupendra Chaubey of India Ahead also gave his condolences: “I never worked with Rohit. But always admired him for his civility and candidness. We had often discussed the possibility of working together in some form. It’s a huge loss to the journalistic fraternity with passing away of Rohit. “

At the time of his passing, he was with Aaj Tak as a senior anchor.

