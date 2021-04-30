CRIC

Cheil India controversy lays bare the inhumane 'hustle culture' of the marketing industry

Marketing professionals are now using social media to amplify their stories of being exploited during Covid times by the industry's toxic work culture

The recent posts from several industry professionals calling Cheil India out for asking employees to attend office despite the horrid state of affairs in the wake of the Covid pandemic have initiated a chain reaction of several past and existing employees taking to social media talking about the alleged toxic work culture at the organisation.

Amidst all this, Cheil India COO India and South-West Asia Sanjeev Jasani engaged in some Twitter conversations trying to clear the agency’s image.

His attempts were countered by several people sharing some details into how the agency was allegedly asking people to come to office despite people testing positive for Covid-19 in the office premises. 

The whole incident has, in turn, pushed other marketing professionals to come out and talk about their own sordid experiences of working with several other agencies too.

All this has once again put an emphasis on the legitimacy of the “hustle culture” that most of the agencies swear by and fueled the long-standing debate of changing the ways these firms operate.

