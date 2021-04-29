Anita Nayyar moves on from ZEE5 India

Prior to ZEE5 India, Nayyar was with Havas Media India as CEO of India and Southeast Asia.

ZEE5 India Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships Anita Nayyar has moved on from the organisation after a one year stint. Nayyar has left because her contract with the organisation has gotten over.

As Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships, Nayyar's responsibility was to help build the Agency-Partner eco-system for ZEE5 India Business. She was working closely with ZEE5 India Chief Revenue Officer Rajeev Dhal.



Prior to ZEE5 India, Nayyar was with Havas Media India as CEO of India and Southeast Asia. She spent 13 years before quitting the organisation in February 2020. She had joined Havas in 2007 as CEO of Havas Media Group for India and South Asia.



She also had stints at Starcom and Mudra Communications.

